EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli 'Wants Kennedy Center Honor After Career Snub'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Legendary Liza Minnelli has conquered Broadway, Hollywood, television and music – but there is one prestigious distinction still missing from the Cabaret star's extraordinary résumé: the Kennedy Center Honors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Liza Minnelli Desperate for Kennedy Center Honor While She Can Still Celebrate It
"Liza would love to add the coveted recognition to her already remarkable list of achievements," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She wants her contribution to American entertainment recognized again, while she can still celebrate it."
The Kennedy Center Honors remains an elusive distinction for the 80-year-old EGOT winner and daughter of Hollywood legend Judy Garland, whose own remarkable career helped shape American show business.
Liza Minnelli Hopes Prestigious Honor Will Celebrate Her Decades of Contributions to Entertainment
The source added: "For Liza, the recognition would represent more than another trophy.
"It would celebrate a lifetime of performances and everything she has given to audiences over the decades."