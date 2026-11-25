EXCLUSIVE: Wendy Williams 'Documentary Feud Divides Her Former Friends'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Longtime friends of Wendy Williams are choosing sides between two in-progress documentaries about the former daytime queen – and many are refusing to work with the Peacock project spearheaded by her former trusted sidekick Suzanne Bass, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wendy Williams' Inner Circle Backs Rival Netflix Project Amid Backlash
Instead, sources said Williams' inner circle is increasingly throwing its support behind a competing Netflix project that's taking a more neutral approach.
"People are disgusted that Suzanne is making money telling Wendy's story. They feel it's a betrayal," a source told RadarOnline.com.
Netflix Secures Wendy Williams' Closest Confidants Amid Bitter Documentary Feud
While Peacock's production is attracting crew members and people with limited firsthand insight, Netflix is securing people who knew Williams away from the cameras, sources said.
The source added: "People want Wendy's story told by those who genuinely know her – not simply those who are making money off her."