Ben Shapiro Warns Against 'Dangerous Intertwining of Politics and Business' After Trump Celebrates Jensen Huang's Return to Nvidia
Nov. 24 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Ben Shapiro has warned that President Donald Trump's intervention to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO could have serious consequences for Republicans and the technology industry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking on his show, Shapiro acknowledged the economic benefits of Huang's return but questioned the president's involvement.
Ben Shapiro Calls Out Trump's Intervention
Shapiro described "the dangerous intertwining of politics and business" as "extraordinarily dangerous," warning that Trump's intervention could undermine conservative policymaking and the technology sector.
The 42-year-old expanded on his concerns later, writing that the controversy could have consequences extending beyond Nvidia's immediate financial performance.
"This truly is cataclysmic news, not just on a business level, but on a political level," he wrote, arguing that Republicans risk becoming closely associated with the continuing investigations surrounding Huang and Nvidia.
Consequences for Republicans?
Shapiro argued that Trump's intervention could give Democrats an opportunity to question the administration amid concerns about corporate influence and China's access to advanced American technology.
"The White House now owns this lock, stock, and barrel," Shapiro wrote. "The blowback here is going to be immense and immediate."
Shapiro described how Democrats could connect allegations involving Nvidia's business dealings, the administration's export policies, and Trump's personal relationship with Huang into an argument about political corruption.
"I don't know whether the evidence is totally there for it, but the narrative is certainly there for it," Shapiro said.
Trump Takes Credit
Nvidia announced Monday, November 23, that its board unanimously voted to restore Huang as president and CEO, reversing its previous decision following his November 12 resignation.
Trump celebrated and acknowledged personally intervening with Nvidia's directors, saying, "I believe my intervention was very important."
Nvidia Investigations
Wall Street staged a comeback Monday following Huang's reinstatement, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 6.51% and the S&P 500 climbing 4.73% as investors returned to technology stocks after the previous week's losses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1,447.98 points, or 3.01%, to finish at 49,595.3. Nvidia shares surged 31.48% to close at $165.05, helping fuel the strongest single-day performances for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq since April 2025.
The rally followed a difficult week for investors, during which the Nasdaq lost 10%, and the S&P 500 fell more than 10% below its record. Nvidia's leadership uncertainty had compounded concerns about spending on AI and elevated technology stock valuations.
The rebound extended beyond U.S. stocks, with Europe's STOXX 600 index gaining 1.8%.