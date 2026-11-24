Shapiro described "the dangerous intertwining of politics and business" as "extraordinarily dangerous," warning that Trump's intervention could undermine conservative policymaking and the technology sector.

The 42-year-old expanded on his concerns later, writing that the controversy could have consequences extending beyond Nvidia's immediate financial performance.

"This truly is cataclysmic news, not just on a business level, but on a political level," he wrote, arguing that Republicans risk becoming closely associated with the continuing investigations surrounding Huang and Nvidia.