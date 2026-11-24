JonBenét Ramsey's Father Shares Chilling Theory Daughter's Killer Was 'Hiding' in the Family Home on Christmas Night: 'It Wasn't an Easy House'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
JonBenet Ramsey's father believes it's very possible that whoever killed his 6-year-old daughter might have been hiding inside their house for hours beforehand, RadarOnline.com can report.
John Ramsey suggested that the murderer, who has never been caught, could even have been stalking his family while they were home celebrating the Christmas holiday season.
Was JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Already in the Home?
JonBenét was reported missing from her Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996. Hours later, she was found dead in the basement. An autopsy revealed the cause of her death was strangulation.
The young beauty queen's murder was never solved, but suspicion instantly fell and continues to fall on her family. However, her father, John, has shared his belief that the real murderer was someone else lying in wait inside the home.
"I do believe that they had come in the house when we were out for dinner Christmas night, waited for us to go to bed, and then pulled JonBenét from bed, took her to the basement and murdered her," John, now 82, told Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed."
"I think they were in the house when got home that night," he added.
JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Might Have Been in the House Before
John also shared his belief that whoever killed JonBenét may have targeted her and was already likely familiar with the Ramsey home long before the crime.
"I think they'd probably been in our house before," he said. "It was, uh, kind of a weird house. Old, built in 1927, added on to a couple times. So it sure wasn't an easy house to just walk into and (say),'Oh yeah, the bedroom's over here.'"
John said he's not sure if the killer was a previous prowler or someone they had invited into their home.
"Could have been both, or either. Don't know," he said.
John Ramsey Still Wants Answers
As the 30th anniversary of JonBenét's tragic death approaches, John has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of answers, despite new evidence and new technologies seemingly making it easier than ever to catch a criminal.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," John said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."
John was the one who first discovered his daughter's lifeless body in the basement wine cellar at the family's sprawling five-bedroom home. Her mouth was covered with black duct tape and a knotted nylon cord was wrapped around her neck. She also had a large fracture in her skull.
Her parents called 911 after finding a ransom note in the home demanding $118,000. However, the Ramseys became the prime early suspects in the crime, as they were the only people in the large home at the time. DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder."
One DNA 'Nuclear Weapon' to Use
John has never given up his fight for answers, and insists scientific breakthroughs have given him renewed hope.
"You've got one nuclear weapon to use, and that's this forensic genetic genealogy. Use it," John told Emerson, referring to an advanced technique that uses DNA and family trees to identify unknown suspects.
"If you use it and you come up empty-handed, I'm going to say, 'Thank you. You've done everything humanly possible that can be done, and I appreciate it.'"
But the still-grieving father noted that he currently has no plans to stop pressuring authorities to follow up.
"You've got a nuclear weapon. Quit using bows and arrows to fight this problem," he said.