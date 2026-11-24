JonBenét was reported missing from her Boulder, Colorado, home on Dec. 26, 1996. Hours later, she was found dead in the basement. An autopsy revealed the cause of her death was strangulation.

The young beauty queen's murder was never solved, but suspicion instantly fell and continues to fall on her family. However, her father, John, has shared his belief that the real murderer was someone else lying in wait inside the home.

"I do believe that they had come in the house when we were out for dinner Christmas night, waited for us to go to bed, and then pulled JonBenét from bed, took her to the basement and murdered her," John, now 82, told Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed."

"I think they were in the house when got home that night," he added.