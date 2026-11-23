JonBenét Ramsey's Father Demands Fresh DNA Testing Nearly 30 Years After Child Beauty Queen's Murder: 'You've Got One Nuclear Weapon to Use'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
JonBenét Ramsey's father has demanded fresh DNA testing to help finally identify his daughter's killer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
With the 30th anniversary of the 6-year-old's death just a month away, John Ramsey has blasted authorities for not doing enough to deliver justice for his murdered child.
John Ramsey's Next Best Hope for Answers
JonBenét was found sexually assaulted and strangled inside the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996, in a horrific crime that shocked the nation and stumped detectives.
With three decades come and gone, and new technologies making unsolved crimes suddenly solvable, John, 82, is urging investigators to use cutting-edge techniques to retest the remaining DNA evidence and finally identify his daughter's killer.
"You've got one nuclear weapon to use, and that's this forensic genetic genealogy. Use it," John told Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed," referring to an advanced technique that uses DNA and family trees to identify unknown suspects.
"If you use it and you come up empty-handed, I'm going to say thank you. You've done everything humanly possible that can be done, and I appreciate it."
John promised that he would keep pushing proper authorities until they followed up on new technologies.
"You've got a nuclear weapon. Quit using bows and arrows to fight this problem," he reiterated.
Thousands of Tips Have Not Revealed JonBenét Ramsey's Killer
However, in 2024, Boulder Police Chief Steven Redfearn defended the investigation, declaring, "The assertion that there is visible evidence and leads we are not pursuing – to include DNA testing – is completely false."
JonBenét was reported missing just after Christmas in 1996, after her family found a ransom note demanding $118,000. Her body was later discovered in the basement of the home. An autopsy determined that she died from strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma.
Boulder police have said that detectives have followed up on more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails and have spoken with more than 1,000 people across 19 states, yet no one has been charged in the killing.
Despite the years of delay, JonBenét's heartbroken father claimed investigators can still work to identify the killers right now.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," he said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."
Boulder Police Admit to Some Investigation Regrets
John's emotional plea comes after the recent discovery of documents showing that DNA evidence was contaminated by the Boulder police, who at the time didn't have a seasoned homicide detective in their ranks.
In 2015, former Boulder Police Chief Mark Beckner conceded, "I wish we had done a much better job of securing and controlling the crime scene on day one."
JonBenét was sexually assaulted, bludgeoned, and strangled with a makeshift garrote fashioned from a cord and a broken paintbrush handle. An explosive 16-page investigative memo from the Boulder District Attorney's office revealed that contamination concerns prevented DNA testing on the murder weapon.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's lab declined to conduct DNA analysis of the garrote "due to the high probability of a DNA mixture being present on the garrote as a result of all the people who have handled it," the report states.
JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Joins Call for Answers
Meanwhile, JonBenét's older brother, Burke, who was just 9 when his sister was killed, is echoing his father's insistence on new DNA testing.
"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," Burke, now 39, says of finding his sister's killer. "The DNA was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's the best chance we have to solve this."
And Burke is convinced the killer is still out there.
"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case because it is emotionally taxing, but they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," Burke said. "Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice.
"It's been 30 years – enough is enough."