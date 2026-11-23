JonBenét was found sexually assaulted and strangled inside the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home on December 26, 1996, in a horrific crime that shocked the nation and stumped detectives.

With three decades come and gone, and new technologies making unsolved crimes suddenly solvable, John, 82, is urging investigators to use cutting-edge techniques to retest the remaining DNA evidence and finally identify his daughter's killer.

"You've got one nuclear weapon to use, and that's this forensic genetic genealogy. Use it," John told Anne Emerson, host of the true-crime series "Criminally Obsessed," referring to an advanced technique that uses DNA and family trees to identify unknown suspects.

"If you use it and you come up empty-handed, I'm going to say thank you. You've done everything humanly possible that can be done, and I appreciate it."

John promised that he would keep pushing proper authorities until they followed up on new technologies.

"You've got a nuclear weapon. Quit using bows and arrows to fight this problem," he reiterated.