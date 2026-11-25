The Trump administration maintained that the controlled explosion prevented a potentially catastrophic accident involving the deteriorating stockpile.

The unnamed senior administration official made the accusation to Fox News congressional reporter Bill Melugin, claiming the Obama administration was responsible for placing the explosives at the Iowa facility.

"Obama put the materials there [and] improperly stored them. We alone discovered them. But for us it would never have been discovered,” the official told Fox News.

The official continued, "It can't be moved or neutralized. The administration saved the country from a calamity. Obama should never ever have moved them to Iowa. They needed to be disposed of in 2009. By the time we found them they were past critical."

The allegations centered on lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive compound used in military munitions. The official claimed the material should have been disposed of in 2009, although the accusation that Obama's administration improperly stored the explosives has not been independently established.