Trump Official Blames Obama for Army Detonation in Iowa as Former Prez 'Improperly Stored' Hazardous Material at Facility
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
A senior Trump administration official has blamed former President Barack Obama for the deteriorating explosives discovered at an Iowa Army ammunition facility, accusing his administration of improperly storing the hazardous material more than 15 years ago, RadarOnline.com can report.
The accusation came after the Army successfully detonated nearly 10,000 pounds of unstable explosives at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, November 25.
Trump Official Accuses Barack Obama of Improper Storage
The Trump administration maintained that the controlled explosion prevented a potentially catastrophic accident involving the deteriorating stockpile.
The unnamed senior administration official made the accusation to Fox News congressional reporter Bill Melugin, claiming the Obama administration was responsible for placing the explosives at the Iowa facility.
"Obama put the materials there [and] improperly stored them. We alone discovered them. But for us it would never have been discovered,” the official told Fox News.
The official continued, "It can't be moved or neutralized. The administration saved the country from a calamity. Obama should never ever have moved them to Iowa. They needed to be disposed of in 2009. By the time we found them they were past critical."
The allegations centered on lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive compound used in military munitions. The official claimed the material should have been disposed of in 2009, although the accusation that Obama's administration improperly stored the explosives has not been independently established.
Army Discovered 68 Barrels of Unstable Explosives
The Army said it discovered 68 barrels of deteriorating lead azide at the Middletown facility in March 2026, per a report. The material had begun crystallizing, increasing concerns that it could spontaneously detonate.
Officials warned that moving or handling the barrels could trigger an uncontrolled explosion, prompting the military to assemble specialists in explosives, engineering and environmental safety.
Contractors at the facility reportedly sought to neutralize the hazardous material nearly six months before the Army's stated discovery date.
EPA documents also showed that officials considered alternative disposal methods, including using chemicals to neutralize and decompose the contents of the barrels.
The Army ultimately maintained that handling the unstable explosives could increase the possibility of an accidental detonation.
Trump Paused Operation Amid Court Fight
President Trump temporarily ordered the military to hold off on the planned detonation while awaiting approval from a federal appeals court.
In a Truth Social post on November 23, Trump said the operation should not proceed until the Eighth Circuit approved the plan.
He also made his decision conditional on Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand agreeing to the operation, warning that the incoming governor could be held responsible for any resulting deaths or destruction.
Hours after Trump's announcement, the Eighth Circuit issued an unsigned order allowing the Army to proceed, lifting a temporary restriction on its EPA permit.
The appeals court acknowledged the dangers associated with the operation but said the possibility of an uncontrolled explosion also presented a serious risk.
Sand criticized the administration's handling of the situation, arguing that residents deserved access to the same information provided to him during federal briefings.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds supported the operation and declared a disaster emergency covering Des Moines, Lee and Van Buren counties.
Army Detonates Nearly 10,000 Pounds of Explosives
The Army ultimately carried out the controlled detonation on the morning of November 25, destroying nearly 10,000 pounds of lead azide stored in two earth-covered bunkers.
The operation produced a large plume of smoke above the ammunition plant, with television crews capturing the explosion at approximately 9:03 a.m. local time.
Military officials had implemented several protective measures intended to limit the spread of hazardous particles, including sand-filled barriers, foam blocks, water tanks, suppressants and industrial misting equipment.
Military personnel subsequently used small drones to inspect the demolished bunkers and verify that the lead azide had been destroyed.
Initial monitoring following the explosion showed declining airborne lead concentrations around the facility.
Approximately one hour after the detonation, handheld monitoring equipment measured lead concentrations at 123 parts per billion and falling, according to an Army official familiar with the operation.
The official, who spoke anonymously to discuss the ongoing assessment, said the reading did not represent a harmful level of exposure.
Residents had been advised to evacuate if they lived in Middletown or within a five-mile cone southwest of the facility, while others were instructed to shelter indoors with windows and doors closed.
Lead is a potent neurotoxin with no established safe level of exposure, and the CDC warns that it can damage the brain and nervous system, particularly in children and pregnant women.