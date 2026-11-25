'America Last': Former MAGA Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns of 'Chernobyl Event' as She Calls for Trump and Pete Hegseth to Be Locked Up Over Iowa Blast
Nov. 25 2026, Published 12:59 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that former MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has renewed her criticism of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing the administration of putting Americans at risk over a controversial military operation in Iowa.
Greene aimed at the administration after the U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, November 25. The former congresswoman had warned that the operation could expose surrounding communities, farmland, and water supplies to dangerous lead contamination.
"Our government is so America LAST, it will spend trillions of your hard-earned tax dollars in foreign wars and sacrifice American soldiers' lives in some country we can't find on a map, but instead refuses to do whatever is necessary to protect Americans, farmland, livestock, animals, and water in Iowa from a dirty bomb they put there," Greene wrote on X.
Greene Slams Detonation Plan
In another post, Greene placed responsibility on Trump and Hegseth, arguing that the administration was willing to spend money on military operations overseas but had failed to prevent the potential environmental consequences in Iowa.
"THEY WILL SPEND BILLIONS TO BLOW UP CHILDREN IN IRAN AND BUT WILL NOT SPEND A PENNY OF YOUR TAX DOLLARS TO STOP A DIRTY BOMB IN IOWA! I HOPE AMERICANS SUE THEM AND LOCK THEM UP!" she wrote.
Greene also highlighted the dangers of lead exposure, particularly for children and pregnant women.
"Lead is a neurotoxin and is extremely dangerous to children and pregnant women, so much so there are all kinds of federal and state penalties and enforcement laws regarding everything from lead paint to dumping," she stated.
Army Defends Iowa Operation
The Army proceeded with the controlled detonation after the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a temporary stay and rejected an emergency request to block the operation.
The military said the 68 deteriorating barrels contained more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide that had become dangerously unstable through crystallization. Officials argued that moving or chemically treating the material could trigger an accidental explosion, leaving controlled destruction as the safest available option.
The operation involved protective measures intended to limit the spread of lead particles, including barriers, foam, gels and large quantities of water.
The EPA also collected more than 1,200 environmental samples before the explosion. Following the operation, the agency reported that its initial air-monitoring equipment had detected no airborne lead in the surrounding region. Further testing of air, soil and water was planned.
NASA Pushes Back on Chernobyl Comparison
Greene also mocked NASA after the agency deployed research aircraft and monitoring technology to gather environmental data around the operation.
"You didn't even go to the moon and everyone is supposed to feel better now because you are monitoring the Chernobyl event that the U.S. government is doing tomorrow in America. Oh. Ok," she wrote on X.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman challenged the comparison, saying Greene's comments misrepresented the nature of the operation.
He argued that the incident had nothing in common with the 1986 nuclear disaster because there was no reactor or nuclear fission involved.
"This is a controlled detonation of aging explosive material and is being handled in the most responsible way possible," he said.
Fallout Concerns in Midwest
The operation prompted legal challenges from environmental groups, including the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter, which raised concerns about potential lead contamination.
The Army's projections identified approximately 350 farms within the potential impact area, raising concerns about agricultural land, livestock, and water supplies.
As a precaution, FEMA supported temporary relocation for Middletown residents and people living within a five-mile zone southwest of the facility. Authorities also issued protective instructions for surrounding communities.
Although the EPA's initial monitoring results offered some reassurance, officials said additional environmental testing would be necessary to determine whether lead particles had settled on nearby land, homes or waterways.