RadarOnline.com reports that former MAGA loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene has renewed her criticism of President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, accusing the administration of putting Americans at risk over a controversial military operation in Iowa.

Greene aimed at the administration after the U.S. Army detonated nearly five tons of deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown on Wednesday, November 25. The former congresswoman had warned that the operation could expose surrounding communities, farmland, and water supplies to dangerous lead contamination.

"Our government is so America LAST, it will spend trillions of your hard-earned tax dollars in foreign wars and sacrifice American soldiers' lives in some country we can't find on a map, but instead refuses to do whatever is necessary to protect Americans, farmland, livestock, animals, and water in Iowa from a dirty bomb they put there," Greene wrote on X.