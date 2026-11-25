"This is a really sad case. The two children adored their father and that has been taken from them for the rest of their lives. … He was internationally respected in his field, a beloved professor of Southern Illinois University, but more importantly, he was an amazing father to their two daughters," prosecutor Sophia Allen said in a statement.

"This verdict brings accountability for a devastating loss of life, but it cannot undo the heartbreak … Two children will grow up without their father, and their lives have been forever changed by the actions of their mother," State's Attorney Marsha Cascio-Hale added.

The deadly shooting occurred on September 19. During the trial, prosecutors said on that day multiple people called 911 reporting Betty "firing into a vehicle" in her home's driveway.

When Jackson County cops arrived, they found Kofi in his car with gunshot wounds and not breathing. Despite attempts to revive him, the 48-year-old was declared dead on the scene.