'A Really Sad Case': Illinois Woman Who Ate $120 Worth of Food Before Killing Husband Found Guilty — Faces Life Behind Bars
Nov. 25 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
An Illinois woman who fatally shot her husband while their daughters watched was convicted of murder, RadarOnline.com can report.
Betty Akamani was found guilty of first-degree murder in her husband Dr. Kofi Akamani's death. The mother was also convicted of endangering a child's life or health and enhancing a firearm on November 19.
Prosecutors Mourn Beloved Professor After Guilty Verdict
"This is a really sad case. The two children adored their father and that has been taken from them for the rest of their lives. … He was internationally respected in his field, a beloved professor of Southern Illinois University, but more importantly, he was an amazing father to their two daughters," prosecutor Sophia Allen said in a statement.
"This verdict brings accountability for a devastating loss of life, but it cannot undo the heartbreak … Two children will grow up without their father, and their lives have been forever changed by the actions of their mother," State's Attorney Marsha Cascio-Hale added.
The deadly shooting occurred on September 19. During the trial, prosecutors said on that day multiple people called 911 reporting Betty "firing into a vehicle" in her home's driveway.
When Jackson County cops arrived, they found Kofi in his car with gunshot wounds and not breathing. Despite attempts to revive him, the 48-year-old was declared dead on the scene.
Deadly Attack Occurred Amid ‘Contentious’ Divorce
Prosecutors alleged Betty and Kofi were in the process of a "contentious" divorce.
In 2017, the wife allegedly started making "false and defamatory" allegations against her husband that he was sexually assaulting their daughters. Around the time the accusations started, Kofi allegedly didn't buy his wife a home and was saving money in a separate account.
The 35-year-old made the accusations to cops repeatedly, but each time they investigated, they "were found to be completely false," per the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office.
The professor finally filed for divorce this February, prompting court hearings throughout 2026. The most recent occurred the week before the murder.
Betty had allegedly told the court she wished to move their daughters to another county. The judge denied this request.
Wife Shot Husband After He Took Daughters Out for Birthday
On the day of the shooting, Kofi had reportedly picked up his daughters and taken them to Starbucks, the library, and Outback Steakhouse to celebrate their birthdays.
Betty reportedly spent about $120 on seafood and alcoholic beverages, authorities said, before the crime was committed.
The mother confessed to the shooting shortly after her arrest, but claimed she did it because the professor was "trafficking" their daughters. Despite this, she never called the cops before the shooting, instead taking herself out to lunch.
There was no evidence found that Kofi was trafficking his children.
Defense Attorney Claims Killer Acted in Self-Defense
Meanwhile, Betty's lawyer, Celeste Korando, argued that her client shot her husband in self-defense. She reportedly thought he had a firearm, which made her "super, super scared."
Additionally, Korando said her client’s estranged husband had entered her home without permission. The attorney said Kofi still received mail at that address to control her.
Betty faces life behind bars.