Gerald, a Georgia voter who backed Trump but now disapproves of his performance, said Vance "creeps me out." He pointed to the politician's eyes and high school photographs, adding, "Something about him, like, I feel it in my soul that I just couldn't."

Erica, a North Carolina voter who supported Joe Biden in 2020 before switching to Trump in 2024, also struggled to explain her discomfort with the vice president.

"It definitely seems like something's off with him," she said.

Josephine, a Pennsylvania voter who supported Trump, questioned Vance's loyalty to the president, saying she doesn't trust him and believes "he would backstab Donald Trump, our president, in a minute. In a heartbeat."

The uneasiness also surfaced in more recent focus groups with voters who backed Trump in 2024 but supported Democratic Senate candidates this month.