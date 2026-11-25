'Something's Off With Him': 'Creepy' JD Vance Faces Uphill Battle for Presidency From Voters Who Dislike His Personality — as Veep Unsure If He Will Run
Nov. 25 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance will face an uphill battle if he chooses to run for president in 2028, as a recent poll suggests some voters who supported President Donald Trump in 2024 have reservations about the vice president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sarah Longwell of The Bulwark conducted the focus groups with swing voters, including people who supported Trump in 2024.
Unsettling Impressions of JD Vance
Gerald, a Georgia voter who backed Trump but now disapproves of his performance, said Vance "creeps me out." He pointed to the politician's eyes and high school photographs, adding, "Something about him, like, I feel it in my soul that I just couldn't."
Erica, a North Carolina voter who supported Joe Biden in 2020 before switching to Trump in 2024, also struggled to explain her discomfort with the vice president.
"It definitely seems like something's off with him," she said.
Josephine, a Pennsylvania voter who supported Trump, questioned Vance's loyalty to the president, saying she doesn't trust him and believes "he would backstab Donald Trump, our president, in a minute. In a heartbeat."
The uneasiness also surfaced in more recent focus groups with voters who backed Trump in 2024 but supported Democratic Senate candidates this month.
JD Vance Branded a 'Trump Wannabe'
Justine, a North Carolina voter who supported Democrat Roy Cooper, said, "There's just something about [Vance] that I don't like," adding that he "just rubs me the wrong way for some reason."
Other voters were more direct in describing what they disliked about the vice president.
A California voter called him "a Trump wannabe" trying to portray himself as "the rough, tough guy," while a Wisconsin woman dismissed him as a "yes-man."
Mary, a Mississippi voter who supported Democrat Scott Colom, offered a more mixed assessment.
She said she still likes Vance but doesn't consider him "presidential material," attributing her feelings to "women's intuition."
"If voters can't identify the problem they have with you, it's pretty tricky to fix it," she noted.
‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comments Persist
Vance's past remarks about "childless cat ladies" also remain a source of frustration among women voters, potentially complicating his efforts to broaden his appeal ahead of a possible 2028 presidential campaign.
An Ohio attorney who voted for Trump described the comments as "very off-key and off-message."
As Radar previously reported, the 42-year-old's efforts to cultivate a relatable political persona have also drawn online ridicule, including after he shared an AI-generated Grand Theft Auto VI-style image featuring himself and the president and declared, “The Golden Age is now.”
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Limited Positive Signals and the Trump Comparison
Not every voter expressed reservations about Vance.
A handful of participants from Ohio and Michigan praised his young family and temperament, with one suggesting "the ladies like his beard."
Still, Longwell said she was "hard-pressed" to find voters who would actually turn out for a Vance rally in 2028. She also warned that voters constantly compare the vice president to Trump, creating another challenge as Vance tries to establish his own political identity.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faced a similar problem during his unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign, when his efforts to position himself as an alternative to Trump failed to generate enough support.
Vance's personality, the analysis concluded, is "every bit as much of an anchor as the Trump administration's policies."