'Clown Show': 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Brutally Dragged After Claiming Hillary Clinton 'Has Never Been Wrong'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin was roasted by critics after claiming on The View that "Hillary Clinton has never been wrong about anything," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old panelist was calling out Donald Trump and his administration over their alleged role in reinstating NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation amid claims of an affair with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.
But amid the attack, Hostin made the Clinton declaration.
'Hillary Clinton Has Never Been Wrong About Anything'
"Hillary Clinton has never been wrong about anything. And she just put up something on, I think it was Instagram, and she says, 'Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes," Hostin said on the Tuesday, November 24 episode of the ABC daytime show.
"She's never been wrong. And this is just what it is," the former prosecutor declared to a round of applause from the audience, doubling down on her sweeping claim that the former secretary of state has never made a political misstep while weighing in on the alleged NVIDIA scandal.
Sunny Hostin's Claim Goes Unchallenged
Alyssa Farrah Griffin was next up to speak but did not challenge Hostin on her remark about Clinton having "never been wrong."
Griffin ignored Hostin's claim, saying instead, "I thought a little bit differently" about the NVIDIA scandal, and went on to accuse Trump of admiring authoritarian strongmen like Chinese President Xi Jinping and meddling in private businesses in a manner she compared to the Chinese Communist Party's leadership.
'She May Have Been Wrong About Bill Clinton's Fidelity'
After the clip appeared on X, critics took issue with Hostin's claim about Clinton.
Several users brought up how the former first lady famously claimed her husband Bill Clinton's scandal involving then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was simply a "vast right-wing conspiracy."
"She may have been wrong about Bill Clinton’s fidelity…or did I miss something?" one user commented, while a second sniped, "What about when her husband was messing around with the household staff? She was so sure of her ground then until, of course, she was so, so wrong. Sunny again with her twisted version of everything."
"That's hilarious coming from a woman who gets things wrong every day on that trash show," a third user scoffed about Hostin.
A fourth person sneered, "Clown show," with the appropriate emoji.
Hillary Clinton's 'Future President' Post Still Remains on X
A fifth commenter dug up a blast from Hillary's past – a birthday post she shared on Twitter in October 2016, just days before Trump crushed her White House dreams.
"Happy birthday to this future president," the caption declared alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of a young Hillary, as the user noted to Hostin, "She still hasn't deleted it, dumba--."
The former New York Senator still has the post wishing her future president self a happy birthday on her page, where opponents have regularly revisited it over the years.
"Happy birthday to this private citizen!" one person joked in the comments in 2019, while a critic in 2023 laughed, "Happy birthday to the most awesome tweet of all time. Hillary Clinton wishing herself a happy birthday with a descriptor that will never be true."