Sunny Hostin was roasted by critics after claiming on The View that "Hillary Clinton has never been wrong about anything," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 58-year-old panelist was calling out Donald Trump and his administration over their alleged role in reinstating NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang following his resignation amid claims of an affair with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence.

But amid the attack, Hostin made the Clinton declaration.