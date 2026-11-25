EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of 'Acting Like Dictator' Over Nvidia Boss' Return
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing accusations of authoritarian interference in corporate America after helping reinstate Nvidia's disgraced chief executive – potentially boosting the value of his personal investments by $15million.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the US president, 80, intervened to secure the return of Jensen Huang, 63, to the helm of the California-based artificial intelligence chipmaker on Monday, less than two weeks after its founder was dismissed following revelations about his extramarital affairs and amid concerns over alleged Chinese espionage.
Trump Accused of 'Dictator' Move in Nvidia Shake-Up
Trump stressed he had "convinced" Nvidia's board to reverse its decision, describing Huang as "a great patriot and a national treasure."
But his intervention has prompted criticism over the increasingly blurred boundaries between presidential authority, corporate independence and the president's private financial interests.
A political source said: "Trump's intervention in Nvidia's leadership has all the hallmarks of a president behaving more like a dictator than the elected leader of a democracy.
"The idea that the president can effectively override the decisions of a corporate board, particularly when he potentially stands to benefit financially, should be deeply concerning.
"This raises fundamental questions about whether decisions are being made in the national interest or to protect the president's personal financial interests.
"When someone in the White House has the power to influence the value of their own investments through political interventions, the potential for conflicts of interest is enormous.
"America's biggest corporations should not be operating at the pleasure of the president. Independent corporate governance is essential, and no political leader should consider themselves above that principle."
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Alex Brummer, a UK financial correspondent, compared Trump's exercise of presidential power to that of a "medieval monarch," arguing his intervention in the Nvidia case demonstrated the extent to which powerful technology executives could benefit from presidential patronage.
Brummer also questioned whether Trump's actions were motivated exclusively by America's strategic interests, highlighting the president's financial exposure to Nvidia and the potential for his political interventions to generate substantial personal wealth.
Financial disclosures suggest Trump may have owned as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares at the end of September.
The company's shares surged by 31.5% following Huang's reinstatement, restoring almost $1trillion to its market capitalization and potentially delivering Trump a paper profit of nearly $15million, according to the Financial Times.
The White House maintains Trump's investments are independently managed and that transactions undertaken on his behalf are unrelated to presidential policy decisions.
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However, the controversy has intensified scrutiny of Trump's extensive investments in technology companies that stand to benefit from government spending and policy decisions.
An investigation by CNBC found financial professionals acting on Trump's behalf conducted at least 751 stock transactions in September alone, with $42.5million in federal contracts awarded to Palantir.
Trump also reportedly invested in SpaceX around the time the company received $946million from NASA.
Spy Affair Bombshell Triggers GOP Jail Warning
Meanwhile, Huang's reinstatement has raised national security concerns amid reports that he disclosed affairs with at least four women during a lengthy meeting with Nvidia's directors on Sunday.
Among the women was Alice Huang, who is unrelated to the executive and was reportedly suspected by US intelligence of being a Chinese agent involved in facilitating the importation of restricted American AI chips into China.
Nvidia is continuing to investigate whether its chief executive was targeted by foreign intelligence operatives.
The allegations come amid intensifying competition between Washington and Beijing for technological supremacy, with the US restricting exports of Nvidia's most advanced chips to China.
Concerns have also emerged within Trump's Republican party.
Michael Baumgartner, a Republican congressman, said: "In China, Jensen Huang is called 'black jacket' for the jacket he always wears. I sincerely hope that he's not going to be wearing orange prison pants and an orange jacket. And I really hope that we don't find that his affair with an alleged Chinese spy led to chips being sold to China."