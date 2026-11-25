Trump stressed he had "convinced" Nvidia's board to reverse its decision, describing Huang as "a great patriot and a national treasure."

But his intervention has prompted criticism over the increasingly blurred boundaries between presidential authority, corporate independence and the president's private financial interests.

A political source said: "Trump's intervention in Nvidia's leadership has all the hallmarks of a president behaving more like a dictator than the elected leader of a democracy.

"The idea that the president can effectively override the decisions of a corporate board, particularly when he potentially stands to benefit financially, should be deeply concerning.

"This raises fundamental questions about whether decisions are being made in the national interest or to protect the president's personal financial interests.

"When someone in the White House has the power to influence the value of their own investments through political interventions, the potential for conflicts of interest is enormous.

"America's biggest corporations should not be operating at the pleasure of the president. Independent corporate governance is essential, and no political leader should consider themselves above that principle."