In a November 23 court filing, the Oscar-winning actress said the prolonged separation has left her son increasingly distant and resistant to her parental authority. Her attorneys warned that allowing the current arrangement to continue could have permanent consequences for their bond.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Halle Berry has asked a Los Angeles court to restore her previous 50/50 custody arrangement with 13-year-old Maceo , warning that the restrictions imposed during her bitter custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez are damaging their relationship.

Halle Berry's legal team stated that Maceo has become more distant and more defiant toward parental authority

They argued that maintaining the temporary custody arrangement is making the situation worse rather than allowing Berry and her son to rebuild their relationship.

Her attorneys claimed Maceo has become more defiant toward parental authority and increasingly determined to decide when and where he spends time with each parent.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Berry's legal team argued that the central concern is the deterioration of the mother-son relationship during the extended separation.

Halle Berry went more than seven weeks without an overnight visit with Maceo

According to the filing, Berry went more than seven weeks without an overnight visit with Maceo before finally spending the night with him on November 20.

The temporary schedule allows her daytime visits on Mondays and Tuesdays and alternating weekends, with visits ending at 8 p.m. Her legal team also claimed she went nearly a month without communicating with her son during periods when he was not in her care.

In her declaration, Berry described a much happier period over the summer, when she spent approximately six uninterrupted weeks with Maceo, including a family vacation to Fiji.

She recalled that their relationship was affectionate and close during the trip, contrasting that experience with the distance she says developed afterward.