Halle Berry Fears 'Everlasting' Damage to Relationship With Son Maceo After Going 7 Weeks Without Overnight Visit Amid Custody Battle
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Halle Berry has asked a Los Angeles court to restore her previous 50/50 custody arrangement with 13-year-old Maceo, warning that the restrictions imposed during her bitter custody dispute with ex-husband Olivier Martinez are damaging their relationship.
In a November 23 court filing, the Oscar-winning actress said the prolonged separation has left her son increasingly distant and resistant to her parental authority. Her attorneys warned that allowing the current arrangement to continue could have permanent consequences for their bond.
Attorneys Say Mother-Son Bond Deteriorated
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Berry's legal team argued that the central concern is the deterioration of the mother-son relationship during the extended separation.
Her attorneys claimed Maceo has become more defiant toward parental authority and increasingly determined to decide when and where he spends time with each parent.
They argued that maintaining the temporary custody arrangement is making the situation worse rather than allowing Berry and her son to rebuild their relationship.
Seven Weeks Without Overnight Visit
According to the filing, Berry went more than seven weeks without an overnight visit with Maceo before finally spending the night with him on November 20.
The temporary schedule allows her daytime visits on Mondays and Tuesdays and alternating weekends, with visits ending at 8 p.m. Her legal team also claimed she went nearly a month without communicating with her son during periods when he was not in her care.
In her declaration, Berry described a much happier period over the summer, when she spent approximately six uninterrupted weeks with Maceo, including a family vacation to Fiji.
She recalled that their relationship was affectionate and close during the trip, contrasting that experience with the distance she says developed afterward.
Restraining Order Denied But Custody Restricted
The custody dispute intensified after Martinez filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Berry on October 1, seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son.
He accused the actress of physically abusing Maceo during an alleged September 26 altercation. Berry denied the accusations, maintaining in court documents that she had never physically or emotionally abused their child.
The court heard testimony over seven days beginning October 19. On October 29, a judge denied Martinez's request for a permanent restraining order, finding that he had not met the required burden of proof, and dissolved the temporary order.
However, the judge left the modified custody arrangement in place, giving Martinez primary physical custody while Berry retained joint legal custody and limited visitation.
Berry is now asking the court to reinstate the August 2023 agreement providing equal physical custody or, alternatively, introduce a week-on, week-off schedule.
Fiancé Backs Berry And Warns Of Everlasting Damage
Berry's fiancé, musician Van Hunt, submitted a sworn declaration supporting her request.
He also described the close relationship he witnessed between Berry and Maceo during their Fiji vacation, saying the pair spent much of the trip embracing or holding each other.
Berry's attorneys also raised concerns about Maceo's reported resistance to joint therapy and his attempts to negotiate visitation directly with his mother.
"The damage may well be everlasting," her legal team warned in the filing.
Berry said she wants her son to maintain a healthy, loving relationship with both parents while allowing her to resume her role in setting boundaries and making important decisions as his mother.
The former couple is scheduled to return to court on December 17, when the judge is expected to consider Berry's request to restore equal custody.