Her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, Kaya's father, has now been named the temporary guardian of his 11-year-old daughter's estate.

In September, he petitioned the court to become the appointed guardian, arguing that his daughter is "entitled to the entirety" of the late actress' assets. Klitschko said his appointment was "urgent and essential," claiming he was "informed and believes" federal agents entered Panettiere's Los Angeles residence and "removed property belonging to (her) estate."

The former professional boxer asked for the order to be granted "immediately" so no individuals could "misappropriate property" belonging to Panettiere.