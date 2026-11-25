Hayden Panettiere Left $6Million Fortune to 11-Year-Old Daughter After Tragic Overdose Death
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere left behind a $6million fortune for her 11-year-old daughter, according to court documents.
The Heroes actress had not prepared a will before her passing in August, which resulted in Kaya inheriting $5,208,519 in personal property and $1,023,600 in real property.
Kaya 'Entitled to the Entirety' of Panettiere's Estate
Her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, Kaya's father, has now been named the temporary guardian of his 11-year-old daughter's estate.
In September, he petitioned the court to become the appointed guardian, arguing that his daughter is "entitled to the entirety" of the late actress' assets. Klitschko said his appointment was "urgent and essential," claiming he was "informed and believes" federal agents entered Panettiere's Los Angeles residence and "removed property belonging to (her) estate."
The former professional boxer asked for the order to be granted "immediately" so no individuals could "misappropriate property" belonging to Panettiere.
Wladimir Klitschko Will Manage Kaya's Estate
His appointment would allow him to "manage and hold" Kaya's assets on her behalf, he added at the time.
Panettiere’s estate confirmation comes weeks after South Carolina Police closed their investigation into her death.
On August 16, the former Nashville star died at 36 in a Greenville, South Carolina, apartment.
"Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental," the Greenville Police Department said in a statement released on Wednesday, October 28.
Panettiere Died From Accidental Drug Overdose
A toxicology report previously revealed Panettiere died from a cocktail of drugs, with the fatal combination including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.
An autopsy found no evidence of physical trauma that contributed to her death.
As Radar previously reported, Pantierre and her longtime boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, flew to his home state on August 15, just days ahead of celebrating her 37th birthday.
Paramedics raced to a Greenville apartment complex where the pair had been staying after Hickerson's brother, Zach, reportedly arrived to find them napping. After Brian was awakened, Zach made a frantic 911 call, prompting emergency responders to rush to the scene following reports of an "unresponsive female" in "cardiac arrest."
A desperate Zach was heard saying, "I walked in after church to my brother and his girlfriend's apartment," while crying, "Oh no, oh no."
As the desperate attempts to save the actress' life unfolded, a 911 dispatcher walked Zach through rescue breaths and CPR while emergency crews rushed to the scene. He desperately urged the operator to speed up the potentially lifesaving instructions, explaining that he already knew the basics of CPR.
Panettiere was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived.
The actress had been open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol. She said it all started when she was starring on Heroes as a teenager and was given a "happy pill" before a red-carpet event after she appeared to lack energy.
“I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction,” she revealed in a 2022 interview. “As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn’t live without.”