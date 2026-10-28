Hayden Panettiere's Drug Overdose Death Ruled Accidental as South Carolina Police Close Investigation

"Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental," the Greenville Police Department said in a statement released on Wednesday, October 28.

With that ruling, the department noted the investigation into the star's death has been officially closed.

A toxicology report previously revealed Pantettiere died from a deadly cocktail of drugs, with the fatal combination including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine.

An autopsy found no evidence of physical trauma that contributed to her death.