EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko 'Battles to Protect Their Daughter'

He filed court papers seeking to become temporary guardian of his daughter's estate. A judge approved, and this allowed Klitschko to enlist police to track down the suspected thief and recover Panettiere's missing valuables.

"[Klitschko] is informed and believes that a non-family member previously connected to Hayden sold certain items belonging to Hayden, believed to include jewelry, to a pawn shop," he states in court documents.

"The pawn shop has declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement. Absent such contact, there is a real and continuing risk that any remaining items, including jewelry, believed to belong to Hayden, will be sold, transferred, or otherwise rendered unrecoverable."