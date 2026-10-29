EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Wladimir Klitschko 'Battles to Protect Their Daughter'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's boxer ex-fiancé has come out swinging against a person accused of pawning the Nashville star's jewelry and valuables after her fatal drug overdose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Retired heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko, 50, stepped into the Los Angeles Superior Court ring to protect the financial interests of the former couple's 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, who is the sole heir to Panettiere's estate, reportedly worth $6million.
Court Battle Over Missing Valuables
He filed court papers seeking to become temporary guardian of his daughter's estate. A judge approved, and this allowed Klitschko to enlist police to track down the suspected thief and recover Panettiere's missing valuables.
"[Klitschko] is informed and believes that a non-family member previously connected to Hayden sold certain items belonging to Hayden, believed to include jewelry, to a pawn shop," he states in court documents.
"The pawn shop has declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement. Absent such contact, there is a real and continuing risk that any remaining items, including jewelry, believed to belong to Hayden, will be sold, transferred, or otherwise rendered unrecoverable."
Tragic Overdose Sparks Federal Investigation
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 36-year-old Heroes beauty suffered cardiac arrest at a Greenville, S.C., Airbnb in August after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl and a cocktail of anti-anxiety and antipsychotic medications and muscle relaxants.
Investigators found bags of pills, powder and drug paraphernalia inside the rental, including a cut straw with residue that tested positive for fentanyl. Either her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson or his brother, Zach, administered the opioid-reversal drug Narcan after Panettiere was found unresponsive in the living room, allegedly following a night of partying.
The former child star's death sparked an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which searched her West Hollywood home for evidence.
Panettiere's estranged mom, Lesley Vogel, has claimed Hickerson is "culpable" for her daughter's death, although he has not been named a suspect.
Klitschko Fights to Recover Valuables
Klitschko's court filings didn't point an accusing finger at Hickerson or identify the missing valuables, but the Ukrainian fighter sought guardianship authority because "Absent prompt action, no person currently has authority to request law enforcement assistance in investigating the recovery of Hayden's property, to the direct financial detriment of Kaya."