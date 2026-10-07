Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Claims 'Non-Family Member' Has Pawned Late Star's Jewelry
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko claims her jewelry has been sold to a pawn shop by somebody outside of her family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The retired boxer, 50, made the allegations in a new court filing amid concerns over the late actress’s estate.
Fears Over Panettiere's Prized Possessions
The Ukrainian filed a petition with the Los Angeles County probate court last month, seeking temporary guardianship of his and Panettiere's daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom they welcomed in 2014.
The latest claim is part of a new supplement to Klitschko's earlier petition, which includes an accusation the pawn shop has "declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement" and there's a risk that Panettiere's items "will be sold, transferred or otherwise rendered unrecoverable," causing a "direct financial detriment of Kaya."
In addition to seeking guardianship of his daughter, Klitschko is asking the court to grant him the ability to "request and authorize law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden's property believed to have been misappropriated."
Hayden Panettiere Died of Accidental Overdose
Panettiere died in August after she was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment. She was staying at a rented Airbnb with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, at the time.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office in Greenville, South Carolina, said in a statement the 36-year-old actress died as a result of an accidental overdose of drugs, including fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine.
The investigation into Panettiere's death remains ongoing, with the focus likely shifting to the source of the fentanyl.
Radar previously reported that the investigation could be honing in on street-level drug dealers who may have provided drugs to the late actress.
Newly obtained emergency records have also shed fresh light on the frantic response to Panettiere's sudden death — including firefighters' desperate efforts to save the actress and investigative steps taken by police in the hours afterward.
Harrowing Details of Dispatch Call Revealed
According to police, fire and dispatch records obtained by Radar, emergency crews were summoned to an apartment at Judson Mill in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16 after receiving a report of an unresponsive person.
The dispatch log shows the call was entered at approximately 1:51 p.m., with the patient described as "Not Conscious, Not Breathing."
The problem was further classified as "Obviously NOT BREATHING & Unconscious," while the chief complaint was listed as "Cardiac or Respiratory Arrest / Death."
Dispatchers also recorded that the cardiac arrest "was witnessed or just occurred" and assigned the emergency a 09E01 response level — described in the records as "Not breathing at all."
The Greenville City Fire Department's report shows the alarm was received at 1:51:57 p.m., with the first unit arriving at 1:54:53 p.m.
Fire officials said personnel immediately began patient care before Greenville County EMS arrived and took over.
Firefighters continued assisting EMS, while another emergency unit arrived and helped perform advanced life-support procedures.
The report ultimately states: "GCEMS stopped patient care."