Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Claims 'Non-Family Member' Has Pawned Late Star's Jewelry

The Ukrainian filed a petition with the Los Angeles County probate court last month, seeking temporary guardianship of his and Panettiere's daughter, Kaya Klitschko, whom they welcomed in 2014.

The latest claim is part of a new supplement to Klitschko's earlier petition, which includes an accusation the pawn shop has "declined to disclose specific item information without being contacted by law enforcement" and there's a risk that Panettiere's items "will be sold, transferred or otherwise rendered unrecoverable," causing a "direct financial detriment of Kaya."

In addition to seeking guardianship of his daughter, Klitschko is asking the court to grant him the ability to "request and authorize law enforcement investigation into the recovery of Hayden's property believed to have been misappropriated."