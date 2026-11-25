JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Revisits Bizarre $118,000 Ransom Demand — as He Shares Theory Daughter's Murder Was 'a Kidnapping Gone Wrong'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Thirty years after JonBenet Ramsey went missing, only to be found hours later dead in her family's basement, there are still more questions than answers about who her killer was, RadarOnline.com can report.
And some of the biggest questions continue to revolve around a mysterious ransom note found inside the house, along with its bizarrely specific request for $118,000.
'Why 118,000?'
JonBenét was just 6 years old when she was reported missing on December 26, 1996. Her family soon found a ransom note demanding $118,000, but to this day it is not clear who wrote it or where it came from – or why the odd amount.
"This number always was confusing, but also a message, I guess," JonBenét's father, John Ramsey, said on the true-crime podcast Criminally Obsessed.
The 82-year-old said there were many theories and guesses as to why that amount was asked for.
"Well, what's $118,000, you know?" John asked. "Why not a million? Why not $500,000? Why that exact number?"
$118,000 Was John Ramsey's Company Bonus Amount
But John has his own theory: "To me, it was my bonus money. That was on every paycheck throughout 1996 on the stub."
John pointed out that the amount was nearly identical to his company Christmas bonus the previous year, suggesting that someone with access to that information was involved in the crime.
The father also believes that given the length of the three-page note, whoever did write it did so before the murder.
"Even the most diabolical criminal could not have done this horrible thing and then sat down to write a three-page ransom note," John said, sharing his belief that the killer may have been stalking the family and lying in wait. "This was contrived before. That's why I think he was in the house for hours when we were gone, and when we were getting ready for bed."
The Killer May Have Been Familiar with the Ramsey's Home
As John explained, "I do believe that they had come into the house when we were out for dinner on Christmas night, waited for us to go to bed, and then pulled JonBenét from bed, took her to the basement, and murdered her."
John also shared his belief that whoever killed JonBenét may have targeted her and was already likely familiar with the Ramsey home long before the crime.
"I think they'd probably been in our house before," he said. "It was, uh, kind of a weird house. Old, built in 1927, added on to a couple times. So it sure wasn't an easy house to just walk into and (say), 'Oh yeah, the bedroom's over here.'"
John said he's not sure if the killer was a previous prowler or someone they had invited into their home.
"Could have been both, or either. Don't know," he said.
John Ramsey Wants to Use DNA Evidence to Catch the Killer
After the murder, John and his wife, Patsy, were instantly considered the top suspects. The ransom note Patsy found on the staircase was not only handwritten and unusually lengthy, but it was also written on Patsy's notepad with her Sharpie.
This led experts to believe the writer most likely wrote the note in the house. According to multiple experts, the note would have taken at least 20 minutes to write out.
But DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder." Now John is insisting investigators take another look at the evidence to finally find his daughter's murderer.
"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," John said. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."