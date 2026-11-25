But John has his own theory: "To me, it was my bonus money. That was on every paycheck throughout 1996 on the stub."

John pointed out that the amount was nearly identical to his company Christmas bonus the previous year, suggesting that someone with access to that information was involved in the crime.

The father also believes that given the length of the three-page note, whoever did write it did so before the murder.

"Even the most diabolical criminal could not have done this horrible thing and then sat down to write a three-page ransom note," John said, sharing his belief that the killer may have been stalking the family and lying in wait. "This was contrived before. That's why I think he was in the house for hours when we were gone, and when we were getting ready for bed."