Tina Turner Was Haunted by Her Abusive Relationship With Ex-Husband Ike: 'The Good Did Not Balance the Bad'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Tina Turner was an iconic singer who won more than 150 awards throughout her decades-long career, but behind the scenes, her abusive relationship with ex-husband Ike Turner left her with mental scars.
Ahead of what would have been the late Proud Mary artist's 87th birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her tumultuous marriage.
Tina Turner's Shocking Post-Wedding Night Show
Tina and Ike got married in 1962, but their relationship quickly turned sour.
Just hours after they said "I do," she claimed that her new husband took her to a brothel in Mexico to watch a s-- show, leaving her fighting back her emotions.
"I was miserable the whole time, on the verge of tears, but there was no escape," she wrote in her book, Tina Turner: My Love Story.
Elsewhere in the tell-all, she described their intimate life as "an expression of hostility," particularly when it "began or ended with a beating."
'He Needed to Control Me'
In My Love Story, she also claimed that Ike was motivated by the idea that he could make money off of her career.
"He needed to control me, economically and psychologically, so I could never leave him," she penned at the time.
Tina Turner Describes Physical Abuse
Detailing the physical abuse she experienced, she claimed Ike once "threw hot coffee in my face, giving me third-degree burns" and used her nose "as a punching bag" to the point she could "taste blood running down my throat when I sang."
"He broke my jaw," she added. "And I couldn’t remember what it was like not to have a black eye."
Tina further described him using a "shoe stretcher" to hit her "in the head."
In 1990, Ike even admitted to getting physical with her.
“All the fights Tina and I had were about her being sad about something,” he said in an interview. “I get real emotional if you’re worrying and don’t tell me what it is. Then I can’t think about nothing else. So I’d slap her or something like that.”
'It Wasn't a Good Life'
Back in 2021, while participating in the HBO documentary Tina, she admitted that her time with Ike "wasn't a good life."
"The good did not balance the bad," she continued. "I had an abusive life. There’s no other way to tell the story!"
In 2013, Tina tied the knot with music executive Erwin Bach. But even decades later, Tina remained haunted by the memories of what she was subjected to during the abusive relationship.
"She has dreams about it, they’re not pleasant. It’s like when soldiers come back from the war," Bach said in the film. "It’s not an easy time to have those in your memory and then try to forget it."
Tina agreed, adding, "That scene comes back. You’re dreaming it. The real picture is there. It’s like a curse."
On May 24, 2023, Tina passed away at 83.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."