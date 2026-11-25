Detailing the physical abuse she experienced, she claimed Ike once "threw hot coffee in my face, giving me third-degree burns" and used her nose "as a punching bag" to the point she could "taste blood running down my throat when I sang."

"He broke my jaw," she added. "And I couldn’t remember what it was like not to have a black eye."

Tina further described him using a "shoe stretcher" to hit her "in the head."

In 1990, Ike even admitted to getting physical with her.

“All the fights Tina and I had were about her being sad about something,” he said in an interview. “I get real emotional if you’re worrying and don’t tell me what it is. Then I can’t think about nothing else. So I’d slap her or something like that.”