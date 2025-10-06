EXCLUSIVE: Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. 'Hadn't Spoken to his Famous Mother in Years' Before His Tragic Death at Age 67

Tina became stepmother to her first husband Ike Sr.'s two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael, after adopting the boys when she wed their father in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1962. The husband-and-wife R&B duo had welcomed a son of their own, Ronnie, two years prior in 1960.

The stories of Ike Sr.'s abuse of both Tina and his son are widespread, and the What's Love Got to Do with It singer was finally able to break free of his control in 1978, when she divorced him and went on to find happiness with her second husband, Bach.

But when Tina found Bach, she apparently lost Ike Jr.

"I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either," Ike Jr. claimed in 2018. "My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she's in Europe."

The heartbroken son would later claim his stepmother didn't "want to have anything to do with the past" and was eager to move on.