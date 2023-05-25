Secret Tina Turner Took to the Grave: Singer's Adopted Son Says She 'Turned Her Back' on Family

Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Jr. claimed that his famous stepmother left behind her family in America after getting a second chance at love with husband Erwin Bach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The soulful superstar "raised me from the age of two," he said in a statement years before her shock death aged 83 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, on Wednesday. "She's the only mother I've ever known."