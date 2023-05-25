Secret Tina Turner Took to the Grave: Singer's Adopted Son Says She 'Turned Her Back' on Family
Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Jr. claimed that his famous stepmother left behind her family in America after getting a second chance at love with husband Erwin Bach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The soulful superstar "raised me from the age of two," he said in a statement years before her shock death aged 83 at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, on Wednesday. "She's the only mother I've ever known."
Tina first became a parent at 18 with the birth of her son Craig shared with future husband Ike Turner's former Kings of Rhythm bandmate Raymond Hill.
She would later become stepmother of Ike's two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael, adopting the boys after she wed their father in Tijuana, Mexico, in 1962. The husband-and-wife R&B duo had welcomed a son of their own, Ronnie, two years prior in 1960.
"I haven't talked to my mother since God knows when – probably around 2000. I don't think any of my brothers have talked to her in a long time either," Ike Jr. shared with Daily Mail in 2018. "My mother is living her life – she has a new husband and she's in Europe."
After exiting her abusive and toxic marriage with Ike in 1976, his namesake said that Tina didn't "want to have anything to do with the past" and was eager to move on.
Ike Jr. also stated that he and his siblings were raised by housekeepers "because my mother and father were gone 11 months out of a year."
When the couple separated, "he did not want me working with her," Ike Jr. told the outlet. "And he beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol."
Despite their tumultuous past, Ike Jr. said that he wanted his late father to be remembered as a music pioneer who, like others, struggled to get over his demons and vices.
Ike Jr. added that he wished Tina would have forgiven his father when he was still alive. As we previously reported, Ike Sr. died in December 2007 from a cocaine overdose.
Tina said she found peace, and a new lease on life with Bach in her 2018 biography, My Love Story. The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll passed away this week after a long health battle.
Ronnie died from colon cancer at the end of last year aged 62 whilst her son Craig died back in 2018 in an apparent suicide. He was 59.
"I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I'm sensing that he's in a good place," Tina previously told Gayle King about her eldest son. "I really do."