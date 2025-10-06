EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne 'Convinced Ozzy is Living Like a Guardian Angel' at His 'Little Slice of Heaven' Grave

Shattered Sharon Osbourne is finding comfort in the belief her late husband Ozzy Osbourne is still watching over her from what she calls his "little slice of heaven" – the garden of their English estate where he was laid to rest, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 72-year-old television personality described Ozzy's final resting place at Welders House in Buckinghamshire as her "little piece of heaven" before his death in July. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman, who died aged 76 of heart failure at home on July 22, was buried on the grounds of the couple's Grade II-listed mansion – the same place they purchased 32 years ago after leaving Los Angeles to return to Britain.

Remembering Their Final Years Together

Ozzy and Sharon's story is revisited in the new BBC One documentary Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which aired earlier this month and follows the last three years of Ozzy's life as he faced declining health and prepared for their move back to England. In the film, Sharon says about the move: "It was just like I could breathe. It's our little piece of heaven. All you hear are birds, little bit of our dogs barking, Ozzy screaming." According to sources close to Sharon, she now spends hours near his grave, finding solace in the peace of their countryside home. One friend said: "She's convinced Ozzy’s spirit is still there with her – she calls him her guardian angel. She feels him in the garden every morning, as if he's watching over her." Another insider added: "Sharon always said that house in the U.K. was their forever home. She feels he never really left it. For her, it’s comforting to think he's still protecting her from there."

Ozzy's Wish to Return Home

In the documentary, Sharon also reveals it was Ozzy's decision to move back to England. "It is Ozzy's decision whether he wants to spend the rest of his life there or here," she says. "Home is where both of us are. As long as he is with me I am alright." Ozzy's health struggles – including Parkinson's disease and multiple surgeries – had prompted the couple to retreat from public life. They planned to spend their final years together in privacy, surrounded by family and the quiet of the English countryside. "I always, always told Ozzy, when you're 70, we say goodbye," Sharon said in the film.

Closing the Circle in the English Countryside

The move marked the end of more than three decades in Los Angeles, where the pair raised their children and became household names through The Osbournes, their hit MTV reality series. Returning to Britain was, Sharon has told pals, her way of "closing the circle." A longtime friend said: "Ozzy had grown weary of the chaos and constant buzz of L.A. – he just wanted calm. Sharon went along with it because his happiness meant everything to her. She'd often laugh that the gloomy English weather somehow suited him perfectly." Ozzy himself spoke about the move shortly before his death. "We're so used to running after the kids we don't know what it is like to be with ourselves and to be with each other," he said. "I can't wait until I am there."

Sharon's Message of Gratitude

