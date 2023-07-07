Tina Turner Cremated: Final Resting Place for Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's Ashes Unknown Following Private Service in Switzerland

Family and close friends of Tina Turner have said their final goodbyes after a series of celebrations of her life — before the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was cremated, RadarOnline.com has exclusively confirmed.

The final whereabouts of her ashes are not known but a source said Turner wanted her final resting place to be somewhere near and dear to her heart.

In 2018, Turner scattered the ashes of firstborn son, Craig, who died of apparent suicide, in the Pacific Ocean.