Tina Turner Cremated: Final Resting Place for Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's Ashes Unknown Following Private Service in Switzerland
Family and close friends of Tina Turner have said their final goodbyes after a series of celebrations of her life — before the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll was cremated, RadarOnline.com has exclusively confirmed.
The final whereabouts of her ashes are not known but a source said Turner wanted her final resting place to be somewhere near and dear to her heart.
In 2018, Turner scattered the ashes of firstborn son, Craig, who died of apparent suicide, in the Pacific Ocean.
Details about Turner's final wishes have been cloaked in secrecy.
However, as RadarOnline.com previously revealed Oprah Winfrey, the television legend and close friend of Turner, led a small group of friends to a low-key memorial alongside the Nutbush superstar’s husband, Erwin Back.
As this outlet reported, Turner died on May 24 after battling a long illness. The Grammy winner was 83 years old when she passed away in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," a post on her official Facebook read. "All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
The Simply The Best singer's death came almost six months after she lost her second child with ex-husband Ike Turner. Ronnie Turner died from colon cancer complications on December 8. He was 62 years old.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the medical examiner listed Ronnie's place of death as "sidewalk," and a 911 call was placed by someone who said that Ronnie was having trouble breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Four years before Ronnie's passing, Turner's firstborn child, Craig Raymond Turner, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.
The Private Dancer singer had Craig when she was just 18 with Ike's saxophonist, Raymond Hill. After Turner wed Ike in 1962, he adopted Craig.
Tina and Ike ended their explosive marriage in 1978. She said "I do" to her second husband, Erwin Bach, in 2013, and the two stayed married up until her death.
The songstress was diagnosed with intestinal cancer three years after tying the knot. Tina underwent a kidney transplant with an organ donated by Bach — but she dealt with complications as her body tried to reject the new organ, including dizziness, forgetfulness, and anxiety.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that pals were worried about Tina's health following the operation — and especially after Ronnie's unexpected passing.