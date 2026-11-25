RadarOnline.com can report that the Trump administration is refusing to identify the source of roughly $300 million deposited into a government account used to help fund President Donald Trump's Washington construction projects.

According to a New York Times report published Tuesday, government financial records show the National Park Service received $347 million in donations in September 2026, almost seven times its projected $50 million for the month.

The records do not reveal who provided the money, whether it came from a single donor or multiple contributors, or which projects the funds are intended to support. The lack of disclosure has raised questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest.