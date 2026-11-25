Trump Administration Refuses to Reveal Who Put $300Million Into Government Account Funding His Washington Projects
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can report that the Trump administration is refusing to identify the source of roughly $300 million deposited into a government account used to help fund President Donald Trump's Washington construction projects.
According to a New York Times report published Tuesday, government financial records show the National Park Service received $347 million in donations in September 2026, almost seven times its projected $50 million for the month.
The records do not reveal who provided the money, whether it came from a single donor or multiple contributors, or which projects the funds are intended to support. The lack of disclosure has raised questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest.
Account’s Donations Surge
The National Park Service account was initially established to accept contributions supporting national parks. Before Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, it generally collected less than $100 million annually, according to The Times.
However, government financial reports show the account has accumulated approximately $790 million since his return to office.
The money has also been directed toward projects in Washington, rather than being limited to traditional national park improvements.
Money Linked to Major D.C. Projects
The account has helped finance several major construction initiatives, including Trump's White House ballroom, work on the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and preliminary planning for a proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near the Potomac River.
The ballroom is under construction, while the arch has encountered legal obstacles. On November 20, a federal judge ordered an indefinite halt to the arch project while considering a legal challenge brought by Arlington County.
The overall price tag for Trump's Washington projects remains unclear. The New York Times estimated that the combined construction plans could cost more than $1 billion.
Interior Department Declines Details
When asked about the September deposit, an Interior Department spokesperson declined to identify the contributors, explain how the money would be allocated or clarify whether one or multiple donors were responsible.
Instead, the spokesperson offered a statement praising the president's work in Washington.
"President Donald J. Trump has done more to make our nation's capital a shining beacon than any other president in the history of this country," the spokesperson said, according to The Times.
Tony Irish, a former Interior Department attorney who now serves as senior counsel for Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, questioned whether the unidentified contributors might expect something in return.
"Are the donors seeking certain government benefits?" Irish asked. "We just don't know, because of the lack of transparency," according to The Times.
Critics Call for Oversight
The mystery surrounding the latest deposit comes after The Washington Post published an investigation in October identifying major contributors to Trump's separate White House ballroom fundraising effort.
The newspaper reviewed internal documents showing approximately $333 million in private donation commitments. Nvidia and Apple each committed $25 million, while the Adelson family also pledged the same amount.
The ballroom fundraising and the September National Park Service deposit are separate funding matters. Importantly, the available records do not establish that any of the previously identified ballroom contributors provided the additional $300 million.
The identity of the September contributors and the intended destination of the money remain undisclosed.