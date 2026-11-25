Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced criticism after calling out children's educator Ms. Rachel for visiting migrant children facing deportation proceedings in New York City. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leavitt questioned why the popular YouTube personality, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, had not also visited children whose parents were killed by undocumented immigrants or children rescued from human trafficking.

The remarks followed Accurso's Nov. 23 visit to a federal youth immigration court in Lower Manhattan, where she joined New York Democrat and Rep.-elect Brad Lander to highlight the difficulties migrant children face when navigating deportation proceedings without legal representation.

Leavitt's response, posted on X on Nov. 24, sparked a political dispute over which vulnerable children receive public attention and how immigration-related issues are discussed.