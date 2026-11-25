Karoline Leavitt Faces Backlash Over Comments About Children's YouTube Star Ms. Rachel's Visit With Kids Affected by Illegal Immigration Crime
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced criticism after calling out children's educator Ms. Rachel for visiting migrant children facing deportation proceedings in New York City. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leavitt questioned why the popular YouTube personality, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, had not also visited children whose parents were killed by undocumented immigrants or children rescued from human trafficking.
The remarks followed Accurso's Nov. 23 visit to a federal youth immigration court in Lower Manhattan, where she joined New York Democrat and Rep.-elect Brad Lander to highlight the difficulties migrant children face when navigating deportation proceedings without legal representation.
Leavitt's response, posted on X on Nov. 24, sparked a political dispute over which vulnerable children receive public attention and how immigration-related issues are discussed.
Leavitt Challenges Ms. Rachel's Advocacy for Migrant Children
"If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Family kids who lost their mom or dad to an illegal alien criminal," Leavitt wrote, according to her post on X.
She also pointed to children she said the Trump administration had rescued from human traffickers, blaming Democrats' previous border policies for their exploitation.
"But she won't," Leavitt added.
The former White House press secretary later addressed the controversy on Fox News' "Hannity," where she criticized Accurso's public advocacy.
The term "Angel Families" is used by some immigration enforcement advocates to describe relatives of people killed by individuals who were in the United States illegally.
Leavitt argued that Accurso should extend her attention to those families and children affected by human trafficking rather than focusing on migrant children alone.
Social Media Users Push Back Against Leavitt's Remarks
Leavitt's comments drew criticism from social media users who argued that Accurso's decision to support migrant children did not mean she was indifferent to other vulnerable groups.
According to Newsweek and HuffPost, several commenters defended the educator and questioned why her efforts to help children facing deportation had become a target of political criticism.
Some users also brought up Leavitt's previous political positions, while others argued that children affected by crimes committed by undocumented immigrants deserved public attention, too.
The disagreement highlighted a divide in immigration advocacy, especially when politicians and public figures debate which groups deserve attention and government support.
Leavitt also expanded on her criticism during her Fox News appearance, arguing that Democrats and Accurso had shown insufficient sympathy for American families affected by crimes involving undocumented immigrants.
Ms. Rachel Meets 9-Year-Old Boy Without an Immigration Lawyer
During her courthouse visit, Accurso observed proceedings involving minors and met families dealing with deportation cases.
One encounter particularly affected the educator. She met Angel, a 9-year-old boy who had traveled from Mexico to the United States without a parent and was later reunited with his mother in the Bronx.
According to ABC7 New York and Spectrum News, the fourth grader was facing immigration proceedings without an attorney.
Accurso asked the boy to write down what he wanted for Christmas. His first request was an immigration lawyer, followed by blue Nike shoes and a television.
"He came and gave me this, and it says the first thing he wants is an immigration lawyer," Accurso told reporters, according to NY1.
She also promised to provide the other items on his list. In a subsequent Instagram post, she said she intended to find Angel legal representation, writing that children representing themselves in immigration court was wrong.