Venezuelan Girl, 7, Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Trump After 29 Days in Immigration Detention With Her Mother: 'I Would Like to Visit My Father'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
A 7-year-old Venezuelan girl has appealed directly to President Donald Trump for her release from immigration detention after spending 29 days in a Texas facility with her mother, saying she wants to see her father and return to school.
RadarOnline.com reports that Charlotte Ortiz wrote the handwritten letter in Spanish from the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, where she and her mother, Karen Ortiz, have been held since late October. The letter also featured drawings of Charlotte, her mother, and her father, Bruno.
Detention Exceeds Federal Limit
Wednesday, November 25, marked Charlotte's 29th day at Dilley, putting her detention beyond the 20-day limit generally applied to children held with their families under the Flores settlement agreement.
The agreement, which resolved a federal class-action lawsuit in 1997, established protections governing the detention, treatment and release of immigrant children. A federal court has recognized that family detention can generally extend to 20 days under certain circumstances.
The Department of Homeland Security has not explained why Charlotte remains in custody beyond that period.
Attorney Kristin Etter of the Texas Immigration Law Council, who represents Karen and Charlotte, said the little girl's letter was something no child should have to write.
She urged leaders from both political parties to demand their release and bring an end to family detention. The case has also attracted attention from Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana.
Family Background and Arrest in Louisiana
The family arrived in the United States from Venezuela in April 2024 through a humanitarian parole program that the Trump administration subsequently discontinued.
They settled in Gretna, a suburb of New Orleans, where Karen and Bruno, 27, supported themselves by working as Walmart delivery drivers. Charlotte also enrolled at William Hart Elementary School, where she was learning English.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, an immigration judge issued a final removal order against Karen on October 14 after she missed immigration proceedings. Bruno attributed her absence to an error in the hearing notice.
Karen was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on October 26 after dropping Charlotte off at school. She said agents surrounded her vehicle and handcuffed her.
Conditions Inside Dilley and DHS Response
Karen said officers told her she could face difficulties if she remained detained without her daughter. She subsequently signed paperwork, after which a family friend brought Charlotte to her that evening.
The mother and daughter were then transported to Texas, arriving at Dilley at approximately 3 a.m. the following day.
Bruno told The Guardian that Charlotte had struggled to eat the food provided at the facility and had lost considerable weight during her detention. He also described how Karen had hidden cereal in their room because her daughter was reluctant to eat the available meals.
Staff discovered the cereal and threw it away, according to Bruno.
A DHS spokesperson suggested that Karen could secure their release by arranging to "self-deport now."
Charlotte's Letter and Direct Plea
Charlotte's handwritten message, accompanied by drawings labeled "mama" and "papa," made clear what she wanted most: to reunite with her father and return to her education.
"Mr President Trump, I would like to visit my father and study at my school," she wrote, according to a translation of the Spanish-language letter.
Perdido Street News shared a photograph of the letter with The Guardian, which reported on the family's detention.