RadarOnline.com reports that Charlotte Ortiz wrote the handwritten letter in Spanish from the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, where she and her mother, Karen Ortiz, have been held since late October. The letter also featured drawings of Charlotte, her mother, and her father, Bruno.

A 7-year-old Venezuelan girl has appealed directly to President Donald Trump for her release from immigration detention after spending 29 days in a Texas facility with her mother, saying she wants to see her father and return to school.

The Venezuelan girl has been held with her mother since October 2026

Wednesday, November 25, marked Charlotte's 29th day at Dilley, putting her detention beyond the 20-day limit generally applied to children held with their families under the Flores settlement agreement.

The agreement, which resolved a federal class-action lawsuit in 1997, established protections governing the detention, treatment and release of immigrant children. A federal court has recognized that family detention can generally extend to 20 days under certain circumstances.

The Department of Homeland Security has not explained why Charlotte remains in custody beyond that period.

Attorney Kristin Etter of the Texas Immigration Law Council, who represents Karen and Charlotte, said the little girl's letter was something no child should have to write.

She urged leaders from both political parties to demand their release and bring an end to family detention. The case has also attracted attention from Democratic Rep. Troy Carter of Louisiana.