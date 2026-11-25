Social media personality Aaron Rupar noted on X that it was "very unusual" for Trump to avoid taking questions from reporters and instead breeze past them hand in hand with Melania, and pointed out, "Natalie Harp follows close behind as always," when posting the one-minute video.

"The 1st lady and her spare!" one person quipped about the president's work wife.

"She's got that diaper bag stocked," a second jeered about the ever-present large over-the-shoulder bag Harp is usually seen carrying

"Does Natalie ever stay home? She's like Trump's security blankie," a third user quipped.

However, Harp had some supporters in her corner: "So close she wasn’t in your shot until the very end. You are sick and obsessed," a fourth critic fired back at Rupar.

A fifth also called out Rupar, asking him about Harp: "If Trump had a male personal assistant, would you be insinuating that they were having a love affair too? You are a misogynist POS."