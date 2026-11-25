Trump's Young Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Trolled After Joining Prez and Melania for Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago: 'The First Lady and Her Spare'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's young aide Natalie Harp has been trolled again by critics after tagging along with her boss, even with his wife, Melania, by his side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump's detractors have made a habit of ridiculing the 80-year-old commander-in-chief over what they call his "unhealthy bond" with Harp, 35, and reignited the controversy when the aide was spotted trailing the first couple as they departed the White House for their Thanksgiving getaway at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.
The Trumps Leave Washington, D.C. for a Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving
Video showed Trump and Melania walking from the White House to the waiting Marine One, which took them to Andrews Air Force Base, where the duo boarded Air Force One for the trip south.
Once the first couple climbed the steps and disappeared safely inside the presidential helicopter, the camera pulled back to reveal seven members of Trump's entourage – five men and two women – making their way toward the chopper to accompany the president and first lady and boarding from the back.
Harp was impossible to miss, standing out from her dark-suited male colleagues in a long white coat, while her platinum-blonde locks made her even more instantly recognizable.
'The First Lady and Her Spare'
Social media personality Aaron Rupar noted on X that it was "very unusual" for Trump to avoid taking questions from reporters and instead breeze past them hand in hand with Melania, and pointed out, "Natalie Harp follows close behind as always," when posting the one-minute video.
"The 1st lady and her spare!" one person quipped about the president's work wife.
"She's got that diaper bag stocked," a second jeered about the ever-present large over-the-shoulder bag Harp is usually seen carrying
"Does Natalie ever stay home? She's like Trump's security blankie," a third user quipped.
However, Harp had some supporters in her corner: "So close she wasn’t in your shot until the very end. You are sick and obsessed," a fourth critic fired back at Rupar.
A fifth also called out Rupar, asking him about Harp: "If Trump had a male personal assistant, would you be insinuating that they were having a love affair too? You are a misogynist POS."
Natalie Harp Has Been Trump's Executive Aide During His Second Term
Harp cemented her place in Trump's inner circle during his 2024 presidential campaign, earning the nickname "The Human Printer" for literally lugging around a portable printer so she could feed the candidate a nonstop stream of breaking news, social media chatter, and other developments that needed his attention.
The former OAN host was named special assistant and executive aide to the president after his January 2025 inauguration, and her eager-to-please ways and unwavering devotion to her boss have caused some Democrats to claim that the duo has an "unhealthy" bond.
Melania Trump Reveals Why She's Not Constantly at Her Husband's Side
Trump has relied on personal assistants and secretaries throughout his decades as a real estate mogul, so those in his inner circle see nothing highly unusual in his keeping a trusted right-hand aide close at hand at all times.
Melania also doesn't seem bothered, as she revealed in her new Prime Video docuseries that the key to her marriage is "solitude."
"You cannot spend (time) non-stop with that person," she shared in part one's "Family & Trust," noting, "I think solitude is very important."
Melania added about her outlook on marriage, "You need to let that person be who they are, and enjoy what they do, and not to be that they are overwhelmed with you and nagging all the time."