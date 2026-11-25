Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, challenged Eric to testify voluntarily under oath, arguing that the Trump family's business relationships deserve scrutiny while Donald Trump is in the White House .

Eric Trump has accused Rep. Robert Garcia of making "untrue and libelous" statements about his business dealings as the California Democrat presses the president’s son to answer questions about his investments and companies connected to federal contracts, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rep Robert Garcia challenged the president's son to testify voluntarily under oath about his investments and business connections.

Garcia has argued that the relationships warrant congressional oversight, particularly as companies connected to the Trump family pursue opportunities involving the federal government.

"It seems like you say you're 'not involved,' until there's a chance to make money off of the taxpayers," Garcia wrote. "Your father is the president, and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence? This is just what we know through public reporting."

He subsequently identified several businesses, including Dominari Holdings, New America Acquisition I Corp., Metaplanet, Space-Eyes, Foundation Future Industries, Xtend, and World Liberty Financial.

Garcia previously posted a video alleging that Eric and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., have connections to companies that received Pentagon contracts.

Mr. Congressman, Yesterday you insinuated that I sit on numerous boards of directors and that I somehow help companies procure government contracts. Today, not surprisingly, you've changed your tune and acknowledged that I'm a mere "investor," one who has zero governance, oversight, or responsibility. Do I serve on informal advisory groups from time to time, for my own intellectual curiosity, that have ZERO decision-making power? Sure! The vast majority of my “investments,” however, are via public market funds where I have no meaningful knowledge of the companies or counterparties on the other end. What you are attempting to do is exactly why Americans have lost trust in Congress. Your statement on TV was untrue and libelous. Once again, I am a private citizen. I hold no public office and have no role in government, and I have never sought favor or influence from it. I am a civilian, I’m a businessman, a developer, and investor, and I have every right to pursue private-sector opportunities, invest in great companies, and serve those companies as I see fit. I would appreciate a public correction. @RepRobertGarcia

Eric Trump insisted he holds no public office, has no role in government and has never sought political favor.

Eric initially rejected Garcia's characterization of his business activities, saying he had never worked to procure a contract from the United States government and had no role in government.

He also defended his career in the private sector, arguing that he should not be expected to put his professional interests on hold because his father is president.

In a subsequent post on November 24, Eric addressed Garcia directly and disputed the congressman's description of his positions at various companies.

He said the advisory groups he occasionally joins have "ZERO decision-making power" and that most of his investments are made through public-market funds, leaving him with no meaningful knowledge of the companies or their counterparties.

Eric also described Garcia's television remarks as "untrue and libelous" and demanded a public correction.

"I am a private citizen. I hold no public office and have no role in government, and I have never sought favor or influence from it," he wrote on X.

The 42-year-old maintained that he is entitled to pursue private-sector opportunities and described himself as a businessman, developer, and investor.