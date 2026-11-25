'I Have No Role in Government:' Eric Trump Suffers Meltdown as Democrats Continue to Push His Family's Business Dealing into Spotlight
Nov. 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has accused Rep. Robert Garcia of making "untrue and libelous" statements about his business dealings as the California Democrat presses the president’s son to answer questions about his investments and companies connected to federal contracts, RadarOnline.com can report.
Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, challenged Eric to testify voluntarily under oath, arguing that the Trump family's business relationships deserve scrutiny while Donald Trump is in the White House.
Rep. Robert Garcia Calls Out Trump Family Business Connections
Garcia previously posted a video alleging that Eric and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., have connections to companies that received Pentagon contracts.
He subsequently identified several businesses, including Dominari Holdings, New America Acquisition I Corp., Metaplanet, Space-Eyes, Foundation Future Industries, Xtend, and World Liberty Financial.
"It seems like you say you're 'not involved,' until there's a chance to make money off of the taxpayers," Garcia wrote. "Your father is the president, and these deals just keep landing in front of him by coincidence? This is just what we know through public reporting."
Garcia has argued that the relationships warrant congressional oversight, particularly as companies connected to the Trump family pursue opportunities involving the federal government.
Eric Trump Fires Back at Democrat
Eric initially rejected Garcia's characterization of his business activities, saying he had never worked to procure a contract from the United States government and had no role in government.
He also defended his career in the private sector, arguing that he should not be expected to put his professional interests on hold because his father is president.
In a subsequent post on November 24, Eric addressed Garcia directly and disputed the congressman's description of his positions at various companies.
He said the advisory groups he occasionally joins have "ZERO decision-making power" and that most of his investments are made through public-market funds, leaving him with no meaningful knowledge of the companies or their counterparties.
Eric also described Garcia's television remarks as "untrue and libelous" and demanded a public correction.
"I am a private citizen. I hold no public office and have no role in government, and I have never sought favor or influence from it," he wrote on X.
The 42-year-old maintained that he is entitled to pursue private-sector opportunities and described himself as a businessman, developer, and investor.
Although Eric disputed Garcia's characterization of his business roles, a publication independently verified that he held advisory or strategic positions at Dominari Holdings, New America Acquisition I Corp., and Metaplanet.
Dominari said that Eric's advisory position carries "no voting rights, no fiduciary duties, and no legal authority to bind a company." The other two companies did not immediately respond to the publication's requests for comment.
The publication also reviewed SEC filings showing that Advance Endeavor LLC, which is controlled by Eric, held a 6.17 percent stake in Space-Eyes.
An agreement reviewed by the publication called for Eric to introduce the company to potential customers, partners, and suppliers through his network of contacts while serving as a strategic adviser.
The $24Million Pentagon Contract Question
Garcia also questioned Eric's relationship with Foundation Future Industries, which has been linked to a reported $24million Pentagon contract.
But the contract's history is more complicated than a direct award to the company. It was reported that CNBC had said the contract was not awarded directly to Foundation Future Industries. Instead, it was believed to have passed to the company following its 2024 acquisition of Boardwalk Robotics.
The publication could not verify whether the Department of War contracts had been terminated or canceled after the acquisition. Eric also co-founded World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture.
Financial reporting has detailed how entities connected to Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, obtained a 49 percent stake in parts of the company's structure.
The White House and World Liberty Financial have denied allegations of wrongdoing. Garcia has continued to press the president's son for answers, challenging him to appear voluntarily before lawmakers.
"If you want to fully explain to the American people how this isn’t some big misunderstanding, come testify under oath voluntarily. January is right around the corner," Garcia wrote.
Relatives of a sitting president generally are not subject to the same financial disclosure and conflict-of-interest requirements as government officials unless they hold government positions.
Garcia argues that the Trump family's business relationships deserve scrutiny because Eric's dad is president. Eric, meanwhile, maintains that his private-sector activities do not amount to government involvement or influence over federal contracting.