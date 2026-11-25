Former GOP Governor Chris Christie Shoots Down JD Vance's 'Resumé' as Veep's Decision to Run for Prez Remains Up in the Air
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie questioned whether Vice President JD Vance has the experience to become president.
As speculation continues over whether the veep will seek the White House in 2028, the two-time Republican presidential candidate dismissed Vance’s credentials during a recent interview, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christie Questions Vance's Presidential Résumé
Christie did not appear particularly impressed by Vance's path to the vice presidency when asked about potential Republican contenders for the 2028 presidential election.
“JD Vance wrote Hillbilly Elegy and became vice president,” Christie told Rolling Stone’s Matt Bai. “And I don’t know that that’s the resumé I want for a president of the United States.”
Vance, who became Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, has emerged as a potential successor to the president, although Christie made clear he was not convinced by the credentials that helped propel him to the vice presidency.
From 'Hillbilly Elegy' to the White House
Vance’s political rise began with the publication of his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which detailed his upbringing in a working-class family in Ohio and his experiences growing up in Appalachia. The book brought him national attention and established him as a prominent conservative voice before he entered electoral politics.
He later won election to the U.S. Senate in Ohio in 2022 before joining Trump on the Republican presidential ticket two years later.
His rapid ascent has made him a prominent figure in discussions about the future of the Republican Party, but Christie questioned whether his résumé offered the kind of presidential experience he would want in a potential commander in chief.
Christie Leaves Door Open for Another Presidential Run
While Christie was willing to criticize Vance’s credentials, he also left the possibility of another presidential campaign on the table.
When Bai asked him outright whether he was considering a third run for the White House, Christie responded, “Yeah.”
The former New Jersey governor previously sought the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 and 2024, with both campaigns ending before he secured the nomination.
Christie also said he felt vindicated by Republicans’ bruising midterm election losses earlier this month, suggesting the party’s performance supported his earlier warnings about Trump’s political direction.
Marco Rubio Also Faces Christie's Criticism
Vance was not the only potential Republican presidential contender to receive criticism from Christie during the interview. He also questioned Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s ability to distance himself from the Trump administration’s foreign policy decisions.
Christie argued that Rubio remained responsible in part for the administration’s actions even when he was not publicly visible.
“Just because he hides from time to time doesn’t mean that he’s not in the middle of it,” Christie said.