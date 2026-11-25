Christie did not appear particularly impressed by Vance's path to the vice presidency when asked about potential Republican contenders for the 2028 presidential election.

“JD Vance wrote Hillbilly Elegy and became vice president,” Christie told Rolling Stone’s Matt Bai. “And I don’t know that that’s the resumé I want for a president of the United States.”

Vance, who became Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, has emerged as a potential successor to the president, although Christie made clear he was not convinced by the credentials that helped propel him to the vice presidency.