Taylor Swift Fires Back at Las Vegas Showgirl Suing Her Over 'The Life of a Showgirl' With Blunt Message to Judge: 'Enough Is Enough'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com reports that Taylor Swift is fighting Maren Flagg's latest attempt to keep a trademark lawsuit over her album, "The Life of a Showgirl," in California, with the singer's legal team telling a judge that the ongoing jurisdiction battle has gone on long enough.
In a November 25 filing, Swift's attorneys challenged Flagg's arguments for keeping the case in the state and urged the court to reject her latest request. The dispute, which began in March, centers on whether Swift can legally be sued in California.
Swift's Lawyers Deliver Blunt Message in New Court Filing
Swift's latest motion focuses on jurisdiction rather than the underlying trademark allegations.
According to the filing, her legal team opened with a pointed statement: "Here we go again. Enough is enough."
The attorneys argued that Swift does not have the necessary legal connections to California for the case to proceed there. They also challenged Flagg's latest effort to establish that the state has jurisdiction over the singer.
The filing reflects the growing disagreement between the two sides over where the lawsuit should be heard. However, the judge has yet to decide whether California is the appropriate venue.
Why Las Vegas Performer Sued Taylor Swift
Flagg, who performs under the name Maren Wade, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Swift and affiliated companies in March.
She alleges that the album title "The Life of a Showgirl" infringes on her existing brand, Confessions of a Showgirl. The project began as a column for Las Vegas Weekly in 2014 before expanding into a cabaret production and a book.
Flagg is seeking monetary damages and restrictions on the commercial use of the name.
Swift's legal team has rejected the allegations, previously describing the lawsuit as meritless. Her attorneys have also accused Flagg of using the singer's celebrity to attract attention to her cabaret business.
California Appearances Become Central to Jurisdiction Dispute
The two sides disagree over whether Swift's professional activities in California give the court authority to hear the case.
Flagg has pointed to the singer's work in the state, including music-related projects and public appearances, to support her argument that the lawsuit belongs in California.
Her legal team has also cited Swift's September 2026 appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she paid tribute to Dolly Parton. Swift's attorneys countered that the appearance took place months after the lawsuit was filed and that she did not mention "The Life of a Showgirl" during her remarks.
Swift's lawyers maintain that her California activities do not establish the personal jurisdiction required for the case to proceed there. The dispute is therefore focused on the singer's legal and business connections to the state, not simply where she performs.
When Will the Taylor Swift Lawsuit Be Heard?
The court has yet to resolve the jurisdiction dispute, and both sides are also fighting over how much evidence should be gathered before that decision.
Flagg's attorneys have requested permission to question Swift under oath for up to three hours about her California business activities. Swift's lawyers have objected, describing the proposed deposition as "borderline harassing" and seeking to pause discovery until the dismissal motion is decided.
A hearing addressing discovery issues is scheduled for December 9, while Swift's motion to dismiss is set for February 3, 2027, according to the latest reporting.
Until the judge rules on jurisdiction, Flagg's trademark claims remain unresolved.