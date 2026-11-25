RadarOnline.com reports that Taylor Swift is fighting Maren Flagg's latest attempt to keep a trademark lawsuit over her album, "The Life of a Showgirl," in California, with the singer's legal team telling a judge that the ongoing jurisdiction battle has gone on long enough. In a November 25 filing, Swift's attorneys challenged Flagg's arguments for keeping the case in the state and urged the court to reject her latest request. The dispute, which began in March, centers on whether Swift can legally be sued in California.

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Swift's Lawyers Deliver Blunt Message in New Court Filing

Source: MEGA Swift's motion had a direct message to the court about the prolonged venue dispute

Swift's latest motion focuses on jurisdiction rather than the underlying trademark allegations. According to the filing, her legal team opened with a pointed statement: "Here we go again. Enough is enough." The attorneys argued that Swift does not have the necessary legal connections to California for the case to proceed there. They also challenged Flagg's latest effort to establish that the state has jurisdiction over the singer. The filing reflects the growing disagreement between the two sides over where the lawsuit should be heard. However, the judge has yet to decide whether California is the appropriate venue.

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Why Las Vegas Performer Sued Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's team has dimissed the allegations mentioned in the lawsuit

Flagg, who performs under the name Maren Wade, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Swift and affiliated companies in March. She alleges that the album title "The Life of a Showgirl" infringes on her existing brand, Confessions of a Showgirl. The project began as a column for Las Vegas Weekly in 2014 before expanding into a cabaret production and a book. Flagg is seeking monetary damages and restrictions on the commercial use of the name. Swift's legal team has rejected the allegations, previously describing the lawsuit as meritless. Her attorneys have also accused Flagg of using the singer's celebrity to attract attention to her cabaret business.

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California Appearances Become Central to Jurisdiction Dispute

Source: MEGA Swift's legal team said that she is a Tennessee resident and her business operations are also based there

The two sides disagree over whether Swift's professional activities in California give the court authority to hear the case. Flagg has pointed to the singer's work in the state, including music-related projects and public appearances, to support her argument that the lawsuit belongs in California. Her legal team has also cited Swift's September 2026 appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she paid tribute to Dolly Parton. Swift's attorneys countered that the appearance took place months after the lawsuit was filed and that she did not mention "The Life of a Showgirl" during her remarks. Swift's lawyers maintain that her California activities do not establish the personal jurisdiction required for the case to proceed there. The dispute is therefore focused on the singer's legal and business connections to the state, not simply where she performs.

When Will the Taylor Swift Lawsuit Be Heard?

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Source: MEGA A hearing on Swift't motion to dismiss has been rescheduled for next year