A Washington mom has taken back control of her Microsoft account after her ex-boyfriend allegedly purchased Grand Theft Auto VI through it despite failing to pay child support, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Ciara Benson said she finally cut off her former partner's access after he had used her account for approximately six years. However, the decision reportedly prompted him to contact police and accuse her of credit-card fraud.

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Washington Mom Says Ex Bought GTA 6 While Allegedly Failing to Pay Child Support

Source: CIARABENSON99/ TIKTOK She alleged that her ex had failed to pay child support for their son

Benson shared her experience in a TikTok video, explaining that her ex, identified only as John, had been using her Microsoft account to access hundreds of games. According to Benson, the situation reached a breaking point after John purchased Grand Theft Auto VI. She claimed he had not been contributing financially toward their son's support, making the expensive gaming purchase particularly frustrating. Rather than continue sharing the account, Benson decided to reclaim it and enjoy the newly purchased game herself. Her account of the dispute subsequently attracted widespread attention online, with viewers reacting to the combination of an alleged child-support dispute and a gaming-account disagreement.

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She Buys a Used Xbox One S and Locks Him Out of the Account

Source: JAVIER MARTÍNEZ/ UNSPLASH Benson bought a used Xbox One S to regain access to her account

Benson said she purchased a secondhand Xbox One S so she could use her Microsoft account again. She then took several steps to prevent John from accessing it, including removing connected devices, signing out of other sessions, changing the password and adding an account restriction. Explaining her decision in the video, she said, "Went into my account, removed all devices, signed out of everywhere, changed my password, added a restriction... It's mine." The move meant Benson could finally use the account to play GTA 6 without sharing access with her former partner. Her actions also drew supportive reactions from viewers. One commenter wrote, "This is legendary what she did. Made a lot of us women proud." Another joked, "She did the best grand theft auto ever."

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Ex-Boyfriend Reportedly Calls Police Over Credit-Card Fraud Allegation

Source: MARKUS WINKLER/ UNSPLASH She changed the password and signed out all connected devices

The disagreement escalated after John allegedly reported Benson for credit-card fraud, prompting police to contact her. Benson said she had already removed the payment methods associated with her ex from the account. She also claimed officers had watched her TikTok video and understood the circumstances surrounding the disagreement. Recounting her conversation with an officer, she said, "He let me know that there was no evidence of a crime being committed that he could see, so they just gave me the incident report in case I need it." Benson added that the officer even asked how she was enjoying GTA 6 and whether her son had played it. According to her account, the police contact did not result in further action against her.

Benson Says Ex Also Sent Her a Cease-and-Desist Email

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Source: CIARABENSON99/ TIKTOK Her ex reportedly called 911 and accused her of credit-card fraud