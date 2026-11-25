Man Calls His New Partner 'An Investment' After Years of Mocking Women With Her Body Type. He Reportedly Plans to Put Her on Ozempic
Nov. 25 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
A man who allegedly spent years criticizing women over their weight has sparked debate after describing his new girlfriend as "an investment" and revealing plans to change her appearance, RadarOnline.com reports.
Instagram creator Saad Al-Araj recounted the conversation in a May 23, 2026, post, claiming the man intended to put his girlfriend on Ozempic and take her to the gym until she matched his preferred body type.
The account has drawn attention to the man's alleged attitude toward relationships, particularly his claim that women who already meet his physical preferences are "entitled and annoying."
Man Describes New Girlfriend as 'An Investment'
Al-Araj said he was surprised when a friend began dating a woman who did not fit the physical type he had previously favored. According to the creator, the man had regularly criticized overweight women, making his latest relationship an unexpected development.
After Al-Araj questioned the change, his friend allegedly explained that he saw the relationship as "an investment."
The man reportedly showed him a photograph of his girlfriend on his phone, concealing the lower half of the image. He then described his intention to put her on Ozempic and take her to the gym until she achieved the appearance he wanted.
Al-Araj's account did not establish whether the woman knew about the alleged plan or had expressed any interest in losing weight.
Man Claims Women Who Fit His Type Are 'Entitled and Annoying'
Al-Araj said he questioned his friend about why he did not simply pursue women who already matched his physical preferences.
The man's alleged response was that women who fit his type were "entitled and annoying." He reportedly believed he would have a better chance of shaping his new girlfriend into his ideal partner.
His explanation suggested that he viewed her appearance as something to work on rather than something he already appreciated. However, the account offered no independent confirmation of his intentions beyond Al-Araj's retelling of their conversation.
There is also an important distinction concerning the medication he allegedly mentioned. Ozempic contains semaglutide and is FDA-approved for certain medical uses in adults with Type 2 diabetes, including blood sugar management and reducing specific cardiovascular and kidney risks.
Wegovy, which also contains semaglutide, has separate FDA approval for chronic weight management in eligible patients.
Neither medication is something another person can simply prescribe or decide someone should take. Treatment requires an appropriate medical assessment and prescribing by a qualified health care professional.
Instagram Users Debate Man's 'Investment' Approach to Dating
Al-Araj's story prompted contrasting reactions from Instagram users, with some criticizing the man's reported intentions and others defending his approach to dating.
"She's gonna dump him for a hotter man bahahahaha cannot wait for that for her. And it will all have been at his expense. Glorious," the user wrote.
"Just find someone you actually appreciate and like from the start... as any person, don't try to 'fix them' or try to shape them into the thing you want them to be. Just let people be themselves," one user wrote.
Another added, "Date people who are your type. Don't belittle and bring others down because YOU can't get your type."
Some commenters, however, supported the man's alleged strategy. One defended him, writing, "He is 100% correct, and in the meantime he helps her health also👏👏👏."
Another agreed, saying, "I think more males need to think this way. Women do this allll the time. It's a good thing."
Other reactions questioned whether changing someone's appearance would make them feel genuinely appreciated.
"He still won't love her. He sees her as broken now. He can try to shape her into what he wants, but he will always see her as broken," one commenter wrote.
The woman's identity and response remain unknown. Al-Araj did not establish whether she knew about the alleged plans, wanted to lose weight, or had discussed Ozempic with her partner. The man's intentions, therefore, remain allegations based on the creator's account rather than independently verified facts.