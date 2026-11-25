RadarOnline.com can reveal the longtime political California powerbroker, 92, says he's "sorry" Harris, 62, is even considering launching a fresh campaign after her election defeat to Donald Trump in 2024.

Kamala Harris has been warned against running for presidency in 2028 by her former mentor and lover Willie Brown .

Brown has encouraged Harris not to put herself forward after 2024 loss.

Brown said: "I'm sorry that she even thinks about running for president. I don't want her to run.

"She clearly was very hurt."

The former Sam Francisco mayor, who dated Harris in the mid-‘90s when she was 29 and he was 60, has previously questioned her communication skills, suggesting she lacks the qualities needed to connect with voters.

Brown was particularly dismissive of her ability to command an audience, saying she had no "Baptist preacher flavor in her soul," suggesting she lacked the natural communication style and charisma needed to win over voters.