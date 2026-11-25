Kamala Harris's Former Mentor and Lover Willie Brown Delivers Savage Warning Over 2028 Comeback — 'I Don't Want Her To Run'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET
Kamala Harris has been warned against running for presidency in 2028 by her former mentor and lover Willie Brown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the longtime political California powerbroker, 92, says he's "sorry" Harris, 62, is even considering launching a fresh campaign after her election defeat to Donald Trump in 2024.
'She Clearly Was Very Hurt'
Brown said: "I'm sorry that she even thinks about running for president. I don't want her to run.
"She clearly was very hurt."
The former Sam Francisco mayor, who dated Harris in the mid-‘90s when she was 29 and he was 60, has previously questioned her communication skills, suggesting she lacks the qualities needed to connect with voters.
Brown was particularly dismissive of her ability to command an audience, saying she had no "Baptist preacher flavor in her soul," suggesting she lacked the natural communication style and charisma needed to win over voters.
Brown Told Harris To Pursue Career Outside Of Politics
He also said Harris had already reached the highest elected position held by a woman in America, referring to her four years as vice president under former President Joe Biden, encouraging her to pursue opportunities outside politics.
Brown spoke about his relationship in 2019, telling the San Francisco Chronicle: "Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker.
"And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians."
'I Go Back And Forth'
The former Veep has not officially announced plans for 2028, though she chose not to run for California governor last year, keeping her options open for a possible presidential bid.
In April, she revealed in a CNN interview that she had not made up her mind, saying: "I go back and forth."
Harris said that if she does launch another campaign, she'll be "very specific" in her approach. It would be her third bid for the White House, after the 2020 primary and her 2024 general election loss to Trump.
"If I run, my motivation is not to beat other Democrats," she said. "It's to actually do the job."
"I’m sure there are many who think that I should just sit at home and eat bonbons and cook Doug’s favorite foods,” she said, pointing to a recent Wall Street Journal report that her husband, Doug Emhoff, privately told some people that he preferred she didn’t run. "I could cook Doug's favorite foods and do this."
Harris added: "I feel so strongly and therefore am compelled, and maybe propelled, into doing this, because I know that I can help.
"And how can I sit at home in the comfort of my home when I know there are things I can do to help? I don’t know any other life but that — that’s my point. I don’t know any life that is not about, 'There’s a problem, what can I do to fix it?'"