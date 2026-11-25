Reading it aloud, Trump said: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again — just watch." He then acknowledged that the post was from a long time ago.

At the time, Stewart had been publicly linked to director Rupert Sanders, leading to reports of a split between the couple.

Trump, who was then in the midst of his reality television career, had repeatedly weighed in on their relationship on social media.

He posted several messages about the actors over the course of a month, including after they briefly reconciled before separating for good.

According to the New York Post, Trump later looked through the other articles about Pattinson and appeared pleased with what he read. "That's cute. He says nice things," he said.