Donald Trump Endorses Robert Pattinson as New James Bond After Reading Old Tweets Trashing Brit's Ex Kristen Stewart
Nov. 25 2026, Published 8:20 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has endorsed Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond after recalling giving the actor relationship advice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, was quizzed about the British star being cast in the iconic role during an interview in the Oval Office.
'I Always Like People That Like Me'
He said: "He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck."
But before responding, he asked aide Natalie Harp to bring him some articles about Pattinson so he could get a sense of the actor's political views.
When Harper handed him the printouts, Trump remarked: "I always like people that like me."
Among the articles was a post Trump had shared on X in 2012, when Pattinson was dating Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and the pair were reported to be going through a rough patch.
'Robert Pattinson Should Not Take Back Kristen Stewart'
Reading it aloud, Trump said: "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog and will do it again — just watch." He then acknowledged that the post was from a long time ago.
At the time, Stewart had been publicly linked to director Rupert Sanders, leading to reports of a split between the couple.
Trump, who was then in the midst of his reality television career, had repeatedly weighed in on their relationship on social media.
He posted several messages about the actors over the course of a month, including after they briefly reconciled before separating for good.
According to the New York Post, Trump later looked through the other articles about Pattinson and appeared pleased with what he read. "That's cute. He says nice things," he said.
Pattinson Insisted On Short-Term Deal
Pattinson landed the coveted role earlier this month, putting an end to years of speculation regarding the identity of Daniel Craig’s successor.
However, the actor has no desire to play the super spy long-term, with the Hollywood star understood to have negotiated a shorter deal for the role amid concerns about becoming trapped in another blockbuster franchise.
But Brit, already famous for Twilight and The Batman, is understood to have resisted an initial four-film commitment, agreeing instead to three movies as he prepares to balance two major franchises.
An industry source told RadarOnline.com: "Robert is incredibly excited about the prospect of playing James Bond – and the money it will bring in – but he's also very conscious of what signing up to a franchise of this magnitude could mean for his future.
"He has absolutely no intention of spending the next 15 or 20, or even 10 years playing the same character, no matter how iconic that character might be. He's already experienced what it's like to have his life and career dominated by a hugely successful franchise, and he's determined not to find himself in that position again."
"Even committing to three Bond films could potentially tie him up for the best part of a decade, which is an enormous sacrifice for someone who values his creative freedom as much as Robert does," the insider noted.