As RadarOnline.com has reported, Pattinson, 40, was selected by Amazon MGM Studios to become the next 007 , breaking the franchise's longstanding tradition of avoiding established A-list stars.

Robert Pattinson is said to have no desire to play James Bond long-term, with the Hollywood star understood to have negotiated a shorter deal for the role amid concerns about becoming trapped in another blockbuster franchise.

"Even committing to three Bond films could potentially tie him up for the best part of a decade, which is an enormous sacrifice for someone who values his creative freedom as much as Robert does," the insider noted.

"He has absolutely no intention of spending the next 15 or 20, or even 10 years playing the same character, no matter how iconic that character might be. He's already experienced what it's like to have his life and career dominated by a hugely successful franchise, and he's determined not to find himself in that position again."

An industry source claimed: "Robert is incredibly excited about the prospect of playing James Bond – and the money it will bring in – but he's also very conscious of what signing up to a franchise of this magnitude could mean for his future.

But the British actor, already famous for Twilight and The Batman , is understood to have resisted an initial four-film commitment, agreeing instead to three movies as he prepares to balance two major franchises.

"As far as he's concerned, playing 007 should be an exciting chapter in his career, not something that defines the rest of it."

"He's fiercely protective of the career he's built and doesn't want to sacrifice that independence just because he's landed one of the most coveted roles in cinema. He knows Bond could open extraordinary doors financially, but he's equally aware it could swallow up his entire professional life.

The source added: "Robert has spent years proving there's much more to him than being the handsome leading man in a Hollywood blockbuster. He's deliberately taken risks, worked with unconventional directors, and chosen smaller, challenging films over the kind of lucrative studio projects most actors would jump at.

He told a publication in 2020: "The problem which I was finding was, however much I loved the movies I was doing, no one sees them."

Following the franchise's conclusion in 2012, Pattinson deliberately pursued smaller projects, including Good Time and The Lighthouse, before returning to mainstream Hollywood.

Discussing tensions during production, he added: "I was fighting with everybody in control all the time... to the point where I almost got fired."

He said about his long-running part as vampire Edward Cullen: "I was so determined to make it so serious."

Pattinson previously acknowledged the difficulties of being associated with a single character after spending four years filming the five Twilight movies.

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His fortunes changed after securing a role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, followed by his successful portrayal of Batman in 2022.

The Batman grossed more than $772million worldwide, with a sequel announced and a third instalment planned. But the actor also experienced intense scrutiny, particularly over his physical preparation for the superhero role.

Addressing criticism he had neglected his training, Pattinson said: "I worked out every f------ day. Even after that, I still look like I didn't work out."

The prospect of simultaneously portraying Batman and Bond could leave Pattinson facing years of demanding production schedules, particularly with both franchises reportedly targeting 2028 releases.

Another movie industry source claimed, "Robert understands better than most actors that becoming the face of a major Hollywood franchise can be both a blessing and a curse. Of course, the financial rewards are astronomical, and the exposure can take your career to another level, but there's also a huge price to pay in terms of personal freedom and the kind of work you're able to pursue.

"He's been through all of that with Twilight and, to a certain extent, Batman, so he's going into Bond with his eyes wide open. The last thing he wants is to become so synonymous with 007 that audiences struggle to see him as anything else."

The insider noted, "Robert has always been drawn to unusual, unpredictable projects that challenge him creatively, and he's not prepared to give that up, regardless of how much money is being offered. He wants to have the freedom to disappear into a small independent film, work with an obscure director, or take on a completely unconventional character without having to organize his entire career around the next Bond movie.

"He's enormously ambitious, but he's never been someone who measures success purely by box office numbers or the size of his paycheck. For him, the real achievement would be playing James Bond on his own terms and then being able to walk away while he's still excited about exploring other opportunities."

Pattinson said when he was announced as the next 007: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."

He added: "I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."