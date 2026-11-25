EXCLUSIVE: How Michael Jackson's Daughter is Battling for Her Share of Fortune
Nov. 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
On Oct. 29, Paris Jackson filed a bombshell court petition accusing the executor of her late father Michael Jackson's estate of withholding millions of dollars from her and her two brothers, Prince Jackson, 29, and Bigi Jackson, 24, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This course of conduct and administration should not continue," the petition states, arguing that while the superstar's estate is worth billions, Paris and her siblings have yet to receive their inheritance.
Paris Jackson Demands $600Million Amid Bitter Battle Over Father's Fortune
Seventeen years after her father's death, the 28-year-old is asking that the estate release $600million to a family trust.
In response, the Michael Jackson Estate said its hands are tied until several legal matters – including a court battle with the Internal Revenue Service, which is seeking $700million in penalties and taxes – are resolved.
But Paris isn't giving up without a fight. "She's emphatic that her late father's money has been totally mismanaged and that it's cost the family hundreds of millions of dollars," a source told RadarOnline.com. Michael's only daughter was just 11 when he died of a cardiac arrest caused by a lethal combination of prescription drugs, including propofol, in 2009 at age 50.
She first filed a lawsuit against co-executors John Branca and the late John McClain in 2025, claiming they were misappropriating her dad's fortune – estimated to be between $2 and $3billion.
The ongoing legal war is causing tension among family members, but Paris isn't budging.
"She doesn't have any faith in the people who are in charge of the trust," said the source, "and she'll demand what she's owed for as long as it takes."
Paris Jackson Accuses Estate Executors of Mismanaging Michael's Fortune
Paris is convinced those working on Michael's estate have been lining their own pockets. Under the trust, she and her brothers were supposed to receive income from their shares when they turned 21, with more distributions coming when they hit 30, 35 and then 40.
Her legal team objects to the estate's use of private jets and nearly $605,000 in "unspecified" credit card and law firm bills.
In a previous win for Paris, a judge ruled in May that the estate's executors had to return $625,000 worth of bonus payments made to outside law firms.
Her legal filings also claim Branca has been doling out smaller amounts of money while maintaining an "iron grip," and that there's been a multimillion-dollar reduction in funds since she filed her initial suit.
Paris Jackson's $600Million Estate War Divides Famous Family
The estate called Paris' claims "a complete fabrication" and said it had already distributed $200million for the benefit of Michael's three children.
Paris' filing counters that the estate has more than enough money to hand over $600million, citing the sales of the estate's interest in EMI Music Publishing for $287.5million and Michael's famed Neverland Ranch for $22million.
Meanwhile, the rest of the Jackson family is wary of making waves, the source said. "When this all started, some family members feared Paris was biting off more than she could chew by waging this war. Her brothers were extremely nervous, as was her grandmother Katherine."
The Jacksons were also divided over the Michael biopic, which was released in April and raked in more than $1billion worldwide.
Paris made it clear she was not involved, calling it "dishonest" and "pandering."
In March, an outlet reported Paris' aunt Janet Jackson was on her side while her uncle Jermaine Jackson – whose son Jaafar Jackson starred as Michael – strongly supported the film.
Paris Jackson Rejects 'Nepo Baby' Label Amid Bitter Inheritance Battle
Paris is in a tricky spot.
While she feels entitled to her inheritance, the actress/singer is also determined to make it on her own.
"She believes her father would've wanted her and her siblings to benefit fully from his lifetime of hard work," said the source, "but she's also an extremely independent person and the idea that she's just waiting on piles of cash would be cruel and wrong."
In a May appearance on Jack Osbourne's Trying Not to Die podcast, Paris rejected the nepo baby label: "There was a lot about my upbringing that was silver spoon-esque, but there was so much of it that had to be earned... There was very much a focus on developing a work ethic."
The source added: "Being the daughter of Michael Jackson is a wonderful honor in so many ways, but it also comes with a lot of pressure that Paris could do without."