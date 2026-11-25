Seventeen years after her father's death, the 28-year-old is asking that the estate release $600million to a family trust.

In response, the Michael Jackson Estate said its hands are tied until several legal matters – including a court battle with the Internal Revenue Service, which is seeking $700million in penalties and taxes – are resolved.

But Paris isn't giving up without a fight. "She's emphatic that her late father's money has been totally mismanaged and that it's cost the family hundreds of millions of dollars," a source told RadarOnline.com. Michael's only daughter was just 11 when he died of a cardiac arrest caused by a lethal combination of prescription drugs, including propofol, in 2009 at age 50.

She first filed a lawsuit against co-executors John Branca and the late John McClain in 2025, claiming they were misappropriating her dad's fortune – estimated to be between $2 and $3billion.

The ongoing legal war is causing tension among family members, but Paris isn't budging.

"She doesn't have any faith in the people who are in charge of the trust," said the source, "and she'll demand what she's owed for as long as it takes."