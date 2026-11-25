EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'Seeks Payback as Kevin Federline Faces Debt Suit'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is wishing ex-husband Kevin Federline nothing but the worst, a source told RadarOnline.com, following reports that he racked up over $117,000 in credit card debt in the past two years.
"Britney paid his bills for the past 20 years," revealed the source. "He's sucked millions off of her, and the minute the gravy train stopped, he wrote that horrible book [You Thought You Knew] about her. He's been nothing but a total vulture. You better believe she's angry."
Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Faces Financial Trouble After Bombshell Memoir
Federline's bombshell memoir details their failed marriage and her erratic behavior. It hit shelves in October 2025, less than a year after the pop star, 44, made her final child support payment, which was reportedly a whopping $40,000 a month in child-care costs for sons Sean Preston, now 21, and Jayden Spears, 20.
"Britney isn't a vindictive person, but this guy has leeched off of her for so long, and even worse, done real damage to her relationship with her boys," the source said.
Federline, 48, is reportedly being sued by City National Bank over $117,704 in credit card debt after he opened a credit card as well as a line of credit and an overdraft line with the bank in November 2024.
Britney Spears Sees Kevin Federline's Money Troubles as 'Karma'
For Britney, that's just more proof that it was always about her money.
The Toxic singer is "very happy that he's never getting another dime from her and she says if anyone deserves a taste of karma, it's Kevin," the source added.
Now sources said she hopes his money mess will shatter his devoted-dad image, draw their boys closer to her and make the public reconsider her complaints about him.
"Britney fully believes that Kevin tried to turn her sons against her just to get more money in child support," the source insisted. "Of course she's happy to see him getting some payback."