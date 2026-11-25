Federline's bombshell memoir details their failed marriage and her erratic behavior. It hit shelves in October 2025, less than a year after the pop star, 44, made her final child support payment, which was reportedly a whopping $40,000 a month in child-care costs for sons Sean Preston, now 21, and Jayden Spears, 20.

"Britney isn't a vindictive person, but this guy has leeched off of her for so long, and even worse, done real damage to her relationship with her boys," the source said.

Federline, 48, is reportedly being sued by City National Bank over $117,704 in credit card debt after he opened a credit card as well as a line of credit and an overdraft line with the bank in November 2024.