The couple, who married in 2013, have two daughters – Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 51-year-old actor has spoken candidly about the emotional toll of accusations circulating on social media since last year, when Bell, 46, shared a controversial joke about their relationship in an Instagram post celebrating their wedding anniversary.

Dax Shepard has revealed he has been battling depression after facing allegations of being an "abusive husband" to Kristen Bell , describing the sustained criticism of his marriage as deeply offensive and damaging to his mental health.

Although Bell regarded the remark as romantic, Shepard said it had prompted a "cottage industry of women" online to characterize him as a "dangerous man."

"I was complimenting Kristen (by telling her), 'You know, I'm heavily incentivised to kill you, but I'm not going to.'"

He said: "We were watching Dateline one time, and everyone kills their rich spouse.

Shepard discussed the origins of the controversy with his podcast guest, the actress Zosia Mamet , explaining the joke had emerged from a private conversation with his wife while watching a true crime television program.

"I'm so tired and I've been taking so many naps, and I got to say there that is a silver lining."

Speaking on his Armchair Expert podcast , Shepard has now said: "I generally don't have depression, but I've had it.

Shepard described the backlash over his marriage as damaging.

The controversy intensified after Nobody Wants This actress Bell revealed her husband expressed affection for her by complimenting other people in her presence.

Addressing the criticism surrounding his attempts to explain their relationship, Shepard sarcastically remarked: "Of course, the controlling husband would try to control the narrative."

The actor had previously defended himself against the allegations, expressing frustration that his parenting and behavior towards his wife were being scrutinized by strangers online.

He said: "Another round of me being a terrible person was in the media, and I avoided that. But then it hit Kristen's doorstep really hard, and then I got to find out everything that people are saying about me.

"(The) weird narrative that is surrounding me as like controlling, abusive, now flirting with people in public, which I don't do… it's so frustrating.

"I don't ever yell at my children. I don't yell at my wife. To have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am, it's hard."