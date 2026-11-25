A coalition of human rights and immigrant advocacy organizations has sued the Trump administration, accusing Immigration and Customs Enforcement of abandoning its own protections for pregnant, postpartum, and nursing immigrants and subjecting vulnerable women to prolonged detention and GPS shackles, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the lawsuit was filed November 24 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, and acting ICE Director David Venturella.

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ICE Accused of Abandoning Protections

Source: MEGA ICE allegedly disregarded safeguards established in 2021.

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The six plaintiff organizations claim ICE has stopped following a 2021 directive that generally prohibits detaining pregnant, postpartum, or nursing individuals unless required by law or exceptional circumstances exist. The July 1, 2021, directive defines exceptional circumstances as national security concerns or an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm. It also requires senior ICE officials to approve covered detentions, consult medical personnel, and review continued custody at least once a week. The complaint alleges ICE disregarded those requirements without formally withdrawing the directive.

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Hundreds of Expectant Mothers Held Behind Bars

Source: MEGA More than 557 pregnant women have allegedly been detained since 2025.

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According to the filing, internal ICE data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request showed the number of pregnant women in detention increased by 1,320% between January 2025 and March 2026. The plaintiffs also allege the average monthly length of detention increased 390% when comparing periods in which ICE followed the directive with February 2025 through January 2026. The lawsuit claims more than 557 pregnant women have been detained since 2025 for an average of 43 days, with nearly 14% held for at least 90 days. One woman was allegedly detained for 219 days, nearly seven months of her pregnancy.

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Miscarriages and Mothers Separated From Babies

Source: MEGA DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin is named as a defendant in the federal lawsuit.

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The complaint details several cases that plaintiffs say illustrate the consequences. A pregnant woman held in Kentucky reportedly sent an emergency request saying she had been bleeding. The next day, she allegedly miscarried while shackled to a hospital bed. Another woman, who was in the third trimester of a high-risk pregnancy, allegedly was told by officers that ICE would take her baby after birth. The filing claims she signed away her right to appear before an immigration judge and was deported while eight months pregnant. The plaintiffs also describe nursing mothers separated from their infants and allegedly denied breast pumps. One woman who was breastfeeding reportedly remained in detention without a pump, while another pregnant woman said a GPS ankle monitor caused pain and worsened her high blood pressure.

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Trump Administration Faces Legal Battle

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Source: MEGA Mullin's department faces allegations of abandoning protections for pregnant and nursing immigrants.