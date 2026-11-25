However, Trump canceled those plans a few days later, sharing in a Truth Social post, "Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people."

"With all of that being said, I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan," he added. "But, many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," Trump concluded. "That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"

Hasan is now arguing that Hegseth's remarks demonstrate a lack of impartiality, while also claiming that racial and religious prejudice influenced the handling of his execution.