Fort Hood Killer Nidal Hasan Asks for Stay of Execution by Firing Squad — as Former Army Psychiatrist Says His Rights Were 'Violated'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan has filed a last-minute appeal to save himself from death by a firing squad, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 56-year-old is set to be executed next week, after he gunned down 13 people and wounded 32 more during a shooting massacre at the Texas base in 2009.
Nidal Hasan Is Scheduled to Die in One Week
Hasan opened fire in Fort Hood's Soldier Readiness Processing Center on November 5, 2009, resulting in 13 deaths, including 12 soldiers and one civilian, and more than 30 injuries. The former army doctor, who represented himself in court, said he had set out to kill American troops.
He was convicted in 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder and sentenced to death, but filed a motion to stay his execution on November 24, just nine days before his scheduled execution.
Nidal Hasan Claims His Rights Were Violated
According to Hasan's habeas corpus petition, the military court judgment and resulting death sentence are a "violation of his federal constitutional and statutory rights."
Hasan claims in court documents that he was not allowed to argue that his actions were legally justifiable. According to the documents, Hasan was "defending the Afghan Taliban from an unlawful attack by the United States Army," which he states qualifies as a "defense of others."
Pete Hegseth Teased Livestreaming the Execution
Hasan also alleges President Trump exceeded his authority by selecting a firing squad as his method of execution, arguing that the decision legally belongs to the Secretary of the Army.
The U.S. military has not carried out an execution since 1961 and has not used a firing squad to execute a service member since World War II. There were also plans to make the execution available for the public, as Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth promised last month to livestream the event.
"He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be," Hegseth said during an interview with Jack Posobiec that aired on Real America's Voice. "We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things."
President Trump Decides Against the Livestream
However, Trump canceled those plans a few days later, sharing in a Truth Social post, "Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people."
"With all of that being said, I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan," he added. "But, many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."
"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," Trump concluded. "That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"
Hasan is now arguing that Hegseth's remarks demonstrate a lack of impartiality, while also claiming that racial and religious prejudice influenced the handling of his execution.