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Home > News > Pete Hegseth

Will the U.S. Livestream Nidal Hasan's Execution by Firing Squad? Everything to Know After Pete Hegseth's Announcement

Image of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth initially announced Nidal Hasan’s execution would be public.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

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The U.S. military is planning to carry out the death sentence of former Army Major Nidal Hasan by firing squad on December 3, but it is not yet clear if the execution will be livestreamed.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he planned to make the execution public. However, the move drew swift criticism from lawmakers, military survivors and religious leaders. RadarOnline.com can report everything known so far about the upcoming execution.

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Pete Hegseth Announced Public Execution of Nidal Hasan

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Image of Nidal Hasan
Source: BELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Nidal Hasan is the former U.S. Army major convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting

On October 8, Hegseth confirmed he intended to make the execution available to the public during an interview with Real America's Voice.

"People need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things,” he said at the time.

The Pentagon later confirmed the execution would be livestreamed.

As Radar previously reported, Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing 13 people and trying to kill 32 more in the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting. His execution is set for 1 p.m. Central time Dec. 3, and will be carried out by a firing squad.

It would be the first U.S. military execution by firing squad since 1945. The last military execution using any method was in 1961.

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Here's what Donald Trump had to say about the Livestream

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump has not taken his final decision on whether the livestream should be made public or not

President Donald Trump initially supported the broadcast, but has since become less definitive about his position.

He told reporters on October 10 that there were arguments for and against showing the execution and he would "ultimately" be the one making the decision.

According to a source, Trump privately expressed doubts about the situation and said the livestream "might not happen," according to a recent report.

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Which Politicians Support or Oppose the Livestream?

Image of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

JD Vance has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Pentagon’s proposal to make the execution public.

Some politicians have defended the controversial proposal.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the public should understand that attacks on America carry consequences and that he did not see an elevated security risk from the broadcast. Republican Rep. Andy Ogles also voiced support for making the execution public.

However, opposition has emerged across party lines. Republican Rep. Austin Scott said he supported the death sentence but argued that livestreaming executions was something associated with jihadist groups. Democratic Rep. Adam Smith said broadcasting it would “make a mockery of our legal system.”

Vice President J.D. Vance did not outright criticize the potential livestream, but said he would not watch himself if it happened.

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Why Are Fort Hood Survivors and Other Critics Concerned?

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Fort Hood shooting survivor Alonzo Lunsford opposes turning the execution into a public spectacle
Source: DIEGO GONZÁLEZ/ UNSPLASH

Fort Hood shooting survivor Alonzo Lunsford opposes turning the execution into a public spectacle.

Survivors and victims' relatives have expressed mixed feelings about the broadcast. Alonzo Lunsford, who survived the shooting, supports the execution but has questioned the possibility of a livestream.

"I don't want this to be viewed upon as a spectacle, like a pay-per-view event, or like going to a basketball tournament," he explained.

Other family members fear the livestream would shift attention from the victims to Hasan.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who oversees Catholic pastoral care for U.S. military personnel, urged Catholic soldiers assigned to the firing squad to request religious exemptions. The United Nations also warned that broadcasting an execution could violate international human-rights protections.

Although military regulations do not explicitly impose the same broadcast prohibition that applies to federal prison executions, legal challenges remain possible.

As of now, the execution is scheduled, but the livestream's final status remains unresolved.

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