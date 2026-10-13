Will the U.S. Livestream Nidal Hasan's Execution by Firing Squad? Everything to Know After Pete Hegseth's Announcement

On October 8, Hegseth confirmed he intended to make the execution available to the public during an interview with Real America's Voice.

"People need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things,” he said at the time.

The Pentagon later confirmed the execution would be livestreamed.

As Radar previously reported, Hasan was sentenced to death in 2013 for killing 13 people and trying to kill 32 more in the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting. His execution is set for 1 p.m. Central time Dec. 3, and will be carried out by a firing squad.

It would be the first U.S. military execution by firing squad since 1945. The last military execution using any method was in 1961.