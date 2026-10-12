Trump Hesitant About Fort Hood Killer's Livestreamed Execution, According to Report — After Pete Hegseth's Move Received Furious Backlash

On Monday, October 12, a report claimed that Trump has shared misgivings with four people and received "negative input" from lawmakers and advisers.

President Donald Trump is said to be privately hesitant about livestreaming the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's plan drew furious backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One source outside the administration said Trump indicated the livestream "might not happen" and "didn't sound particularly enthusiastic," adding that the president was "calling around, doing the Trump thing, asking people what they think."

Another confidante said: "The president wants the b------ to pay, and a public execution might be that extra humiliation (Hasan) deserves. At the same time, he doesn't want to make the guy a martyr."

A third questioned the optics: "This is an old dude in a wheelchair we're shooting. We want to livestream that?"

An administration official predicted, "If I had to bet, I would bet the president doesn't authorize this."