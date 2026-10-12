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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Hesitant About Fort Hood Killer's Livestreamed Execution, According to Report — After Pete Hegseth's Move Received Furious Backlash

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Source: NEGA

Trump and Hegseth are giving mixed signals on Nidal Hasan execution plans.

Oct. 12 2026, Updated 7:24 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is said to be privately hesitant about livestreaming the firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's plan drew furious backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Monday, October 12, a report claimed that Trump has shared misgivings with four people and received "negative input" from lawmakers and advisers.

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Trump Reportedly Not Confident in Broadcast Execution Plan

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Source: MEGA

Insiders are skeptical about the plan moving forward.

One source outside the administration said Trump indicated the livestream "might not happen" and "didn't sound particularly enthusiastic," adding that the president was "calling around, doing the Trump thing, asking people what they think."

Another confidante said: "The president wants the b------ to pay, and a public execution might be that extra humiliation (Hasan) deserves. At the same time, he doesn't want to make the guy a martyr."

A third questioned the optics: "This is an old dude in a wheelchair we're shooting. We want to livestream that?"

An administration official predicted, "If I had to bet, I would bet the president doesn't authorize this."

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Hegseth and Trump Appear to Be on Different Pages

Picture of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Trump will get the final call.

As Radar previously reported, Hegseth announced last week that Hasan's execution would be public.

"We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public, because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things," he said.

Trump initially told reporters he "absolutely" approved the plan. He later said he was not involved in the decision but understood it. On Saturday, he said that he would make a decision on the matter.

"There are two thoughts: Don't show it and show it. Cause you know, by showing it, maybe other people won't be doing what he did. So I'll make a decision ultimately. I know what the military would like to do, but I'll make a decision."

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Top Republicans Are Against Public Execution

Picture of Mike Johnson
Source: MEGA

Mike Johnson revealed Monday that some Republicans have their doubts.

Johnson, speaking to CBS News, said some colleagues worried a livestream could become "a recruiting tool for future terrorists" and that "not everybody is in favor of the idea."

Vice President JD Vance told reporters Friday, "I don't know that that's actually going to happen," and added that if it is aired, "I'm not going to be watching it."

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Hegseth announced Hasan's execution will be livestreamed last week.

Fort Hood Shooting Survivors Speak Out After Pentagon Announces Plans to Livestream Mass Killer Nidal Hasan’s Firing Squad Execution: ‘America Is Better Than That’

Fort Hood Shooting

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Picture of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth ordered the first firing-squad military execution since World War II.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas, on November 5, 2009. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2013.

The scheduled firing-squad execution would be the first carried out by the U.S. military since World War II.

Hasan was left partially paralyzed after being shot by police during the attack and has been held at Fort Leavenworth.

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