Donald Trump Cancels Livestream of Fort Hood Shooter's Firing Squad Execution — Derailing Pete Hegseth's Controversial Plans

The president shared the news in a Truth Social post on Thursday, October 15.

Donald Trump has officially canceled the livestream of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan's execution, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Donald Trump recently announced that the execution of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad will not be livestreamed for the world to watch.

The post stated: "Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people."

Trump went on to tear into former President Barack Obama's administration for its failure to prevent the tragedy.

"Barack Hussein Obama’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intercepted electronic communications between Hasan and the radical Yemeni-American cleric, Anwar al-Awlaki," he wrote. "When reviewed by his FBI terrorism task force, investigators concluded that Hasan's emails were not a threat."