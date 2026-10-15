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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Cancels Livestream of Fort Hood Shooter's Firing Squad Execution — Derailing Pete Hegseth's Controversial Plans

Split image of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has canceled the livestream of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan's execution amid public outrage.

Oct. 15 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has officially canceled the livestream of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan's execution, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The president shared the news in a Truth Social post on Thursday, October 15.

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Trump Cancels Execution Livestream

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Image of Donald Trump recently announced that the execution of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad will not be livestreamed for the world to watch.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently announced that the execution of Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad will not be livestreamed for the world to watch.

The post stated: "Nidal Malik Hasan, a former U.S. Army Major turned traitor, is a very bad and evil man, who killed 13 people, including a pregnant soldier, who died, along with her unborn son, and injured, very seriously, 32 more innocent people."

Trump went on to tear into former President Barack Obama's administration for its failure to prevent the tragedy.

"Barack Hussein Obama’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) intercepted electronic communications between Hasan and the radical Yemeni-American cleric, Anwar al-Awlaki," he wrote. "When reviewed by his FBI terrorism task force, investigators concluded that Hasan's emails were not a threat."

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Trump Says Fort Hood Shooter Will Die 'As Scheduled'

Image of According to Donald Trump, Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan will be executed as scheduled on December 3, 2026.
Source: MEGA

According to Donald Trump, Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan will be executed as scheduled on December 3, 2026.

Trump continued: "This assessment of the Obama Administration’s actions was later considered to be a key intelligence failure.

"With all of that being said, I think streaming the execution for all to see might have been a strong deterrent for the World to witness how America deals with Terrorists and SCUM like Hasan," he added. "But, many very good and well-meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."

"He will die, as scheduled, by firing squad, but this event will not be streamed," Trump concluded. "That said, the execution may be viewed in person by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose. They deserve to witness JUSTICE!"

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Pete Hegseth Announced Execution Livestream

Image of Pete Hegseth previously claimed the execution of the Fort Hood shooter would be livestreamed.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth previously claimed the execution of the Fort Hood shooter would be livestreamed.

Hasan is scheduled to be executed on December 3. Last week, Pete Hegseth announced that the ordeal would be livestreamed for the world to watch.

At the time, Hegseth claimed that making the execution public would help people understand that "there are serious consequences for these types of things."

This resulted in extreme backlash from those on both sides of the aisle, with many calling the concept barbaric.

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Execution Livestream Plan Sparks Uproar

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Image of Pete Hegseth's announcement about the Fort Hood shooter's execution being livestreamed was met with public outrage.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth's announcement about the Fort Hood shooter's execution being livestreamed was met with public outrage.

This included Republican Congressman Rob Bresnahan and Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah, who were quick to make their thoughts known.

"An execution shouldn't be a live-streamed spectacle," Bresnahan declared after Hegseth's announcement. "Their pain deserves respect, not a public show."

As for Curtis, he claimed: "A civilization erodes when it cultivates an appetite for executions as a form of entertainment."

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