Fort Hood Shooting Survivors Speak Out After Pentagon Announces Plans to Livestream Mass Killer Nidal Hasan’s Firing Squad Execution: ‘America Is Better Than That’
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Nidal Hasan, who carried out a mass shooting at Fort Hood in 2009 that killed 13 U.S. soldiers and injured 32 others, will be executed via firing squad. Unlike other firing squad executions, members of the U.S. military will shoot Hasan.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has confirmed the execution will be livestreamed from Fort Hood, but survivors are not on board.
Retired Soldier and Victim Speaks Out
"We're going to do it at 1 o'clock, which is when he did it. It's going to be soldiers with rifles executing the firing squad," Hegseth previously told reporters.
Since the announcement, two victims of the shooting have expressed their thoughts on the upcoming execution. Alonzo Lunsford, who was shot by Hasan seven times, including in the head, said he wants to be at the killer's execution.
"I want him to be able to look at my eyes and to let him understand I won't be defeated, can't be defeated. I am no longer a victim, his victim. I am a survivor," Lunsford noted in an interview.
The retired soldier said he approved of the decision to execute Hasan by firing squad because "It's how he shot us." He also said the killer's death could bring closure to him and other victims alongside their families.
But while Lunsford approves of the execution, he is hesitant about it being livestreamed.
"I don't want this to be viewed upon as a spectacle, like a pay-per-view event, or like going to a basketball tournament," Lunsford stated.
The retired soldier explained setting a precedent of livestreamed executions would go against America's efforts to "set a standard for the free world."
'I've Been Hurt Worse in Life Than By Nidal'
Dayna Ferguson, whom Hasan shot three times, expressed her surprise at the upcoming event.
"It's not completely shocking, given that death and war have historically always been documented through photographs and video. But [the execution being livestreamed is] just not something I expected to hear," Ferguson expressed.
She said she hasn't "really thought about" if she agrees with the killing being livestreamed, but either way it won't change Hasan's fate.
But she does want to attend the execution and is "figuring out arrangements" to do so.
"I've been hurt worse in life than by Nidal. Sometimes you're just the collateral damage in someone else's warfare in their own mind," Ferguson added. The ex-soldier said she's grateful she's alive.
Trump Says He's Unsure About Livestream
The shooting victims aren't the only ones who have spoken out.
Vice President JD Vance told reporters he's unsure if the live execution will actually occur, but if it is, he said he's "not going to be watching it."
President Trump shared similar thoughts, explaining he's unsure whether or not he'll follow through on allowing the execution to be livestreamed.
"There are two thoughts: don't show it and show it. 'Cause you know, by showing it, maybe other people won't be doing what he did. So I'll make a decision ultimately," Trump explained at a press conference.
Leaders Oppose the Live Execution
Other leaders have made clear their opposition or hesitations to the killing being live.
Archbishop Timothy Broglio, for instance, issued a statement calling for Catholic service members to be "excused" from the killing, calling it "contrary" to the Catholic Church's teachings.
Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., wrote on X. "America is better than that."
Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters there are "colleagues" who have misgivings about livestreaming Hasan's execution.
"The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists," Johnson said, adding that the "policy implications" need to be thought through.