President Donald Trump's Truth Social business dealings are facing another legal hurdle after a federal judge authorized the pursuit of company records related to its paid subscription service, including communications involving White House aide Natalie Harp, now among the records plaintiffs can pursue, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken ordered limited third-party discovery into Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, in a November 24 ruling in a lawsuit brought by The Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

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Trump's Paid Truth Social Deal Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA The lawsuit challenges preferential access to the president's social media posts.

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The organizations filed suit against Trump, Harp, Daniel Scavino, the Executive Office of the President, and the White House Office, alleging constitutional violations arising from the implementation of Truth Social's API service. Scavino, one of Trump's longest-serving advisers, previously oversaw the president's social media operations and serves as White House deputy chief of staff. The newly authorized discovery will allow plaintiffs to seek corporate records and communications concerning three specific areas of the business. Those areas include how the Truth Social API operates, the potential speed advantage and archival access provided to subscribers, and the extent to which other media companies have signed up for the service. Most notably, the judge also authorized discovery into communications between Trump Media and the defendants, a group that includes Harp and Scavino.

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White House Communications in Focus

Source: MEGA White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Trump are both named defendants in the Truth Social lawsuit.

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The discovery could provide additional information about the relationship between the president's social media company and officials within his administration. Harp's inclusion is particularly noteworthy given her status as a named defendant in the underlying lawsuit. However, the order does not establish that she personally engaged in wrongdoing or direct her to testify. Oetken authorized plaintiffs to question company representatives under oath and pursue records through third-party subpoenas. The ruling also sets a January 29, 2027 deadline for the initial phase of discovery.

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Trump's Legal Battle Intensifies

Source: MEGA The defendants are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed.

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The decision comes as the court considers two significant legal challenges in the case. Plaintiffs previously filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction on August 31, while defendants filed a motion to dismiss the complaint on October 30. Both motions remain pending, meaning the judge has not yet ruled on whether the plaintiffs' underlying constitutional claims should proceed or whether the requested preliminary relief should be granted. Trump Media previously submitted an amicus brief opposing the plaintiffs' preliminary injunction request, accompanied by a declaration containing factual assertions in support of its position. The November 24 order does not resolve those disputes. Instead, Oetken determined that limited discovery from Trump Media was warranted despite the defendants’ efforts to delay the scheduling process and pause discovery.

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Natalie Harp Faces Continued Legal Scrutiny

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Source: MEGA Harp remains a named defendant in the Truth Social lawsuit.