Jennifer Welch has sparked fresh controversy after calling first lady Melania Trump "an absolute bottom feeder piece of trash" during an episode of her podcast, I've Had It. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Welch remarked while discussing Melania's appearance and White House Christmas preparations with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan.

The comments prompted a conservative media backlash and renewed attention on the podcast, which recently faced an advertiser exodus following a separate controversy involving the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.