'She's a Bottom Feeder': Melania Trump Labeled 'Trash' By Jennifer Welch — Just Weeks After Podcaster Lost Sponsors Over Charlie Kirk Joke
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Jennifer Welch has sparked fresh controversy after calling first lady Melania Trump "an absolute bottom feeder piece of trash" during an episode of her podcast, I've Had It. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Welch remarked while discussing Melania's appearance and White House Christmas preparations with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan.
The comments prompted a conservative media backlash and renewed attention on the podcast, which recently faced an advertiser exodus following a separate controversy involving the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Jennifer Welch Takes Aim at Melania Trump on Podcast
Welch initially complimented the first lady's appearance before turning her attention to her character.
"I do think she's a pretty woman. And, I think she's a really beautiful woman on the outside," Welch said, according to Fox News. "But on the inside, I think she's just an absolute bottom feeder piece of trash."
Sullivan also weighed in on a movie and television series about Melania, reportedly dismissing both as "dogs---."
The conversation took place as the first lady began preparations for the holiday season. On November 23, Melania welcomed the official 2026 White House Christmas tree, an 18-foot concolor fir grown in Wisconsin.
The White House had previously announced that volunteers would help decorate the residence between November 23 and 29.
Conservative Commentator Fires Back at Podcast Hosts
The remarks drew a pointed response from conservative commentator Curtis Houck, who criticized both hosts in comments to Fox News Digital.
"Jennifer Welch and her unremarkable sidekick are poster children for what revolving your life around hating Trump and his tens of millions of supporters can do to your psyche," Houck said.
He also defended the first lady, adding, "The First Lady has more class in her pinky than they seem to have possessed in their lifetimes."
Fox News Digital said it contacted the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Charlie Kirk Joke Previously Cost Podcast Advertisers
The latest controversy follows a difficult few weeks for Welch and Sullivan, who faced widespread criticism after laughing at a joke about Kirk during a November 5 episode.
The joke referenced digging up the conservative activist, who was assassinated in September 2025, and killing him again. The exchange circulated online, prompting calls for advertisers to withdraw their support.
Cash App, Chewy, and Zenni Optical were among the companies that publicly distanced themselves from the podcast or its advertising. Other brands also announced that they had ended or would not continue their advertising relationships with the show.
Welch and Sullivan subsequently apologized in an Instagram statement, acknowledging that laughing at the joke was insensitive. They also said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety.
Melania Trump Begins 2026 White House Christmas Preparations
The podcast discussion also touched on the first lady's seasonal responsibilities at the White House.
Melania welcomed the official Christmas tree on November 23. According to the White House, the 18-foot fir was supplied by Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin, and will be displayed in the Blue Room.
Last year's decorations followed the theme "Home Is Where the Heart Is" and included 51 Christmas trees and 75 wreaths.