EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's '$1Million Bribery' Case 'Could Force King Charles to Disown Him'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is in the spotlight again over his financial dealings after the High Court heard allegations concerning a payment of almost $1million, placing further pressure on King Charles to distance himself from his younger brother.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew, 66, allegedly received £750,000 ($984,000) from Nebahat Isbilen, 81, the wealthy wife of a jailed former Turkish politician, in connection with purported assistance securing British residency or resolving passport difficulties.
King Faces Pressure to Disown Disgraced Brother
The allegations represent another reputational challenge for Charles, 78, who stripped his brother of his royal titles in October 2025 following controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Joshua Hitchens, representing Isbilen's former financial adviser, told the court: "(Isbilen's) own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency."
Andrew is not accused of wrongdoing in the civil proceedings, and the $984,000 has been repaid.
But a palace source claimed, "Charles has already gone to extraordinary lengths to separate Andrew from the monarchy, but these latest allegations raise questions about whether stripping him of his titles has gone far enough.
"Every fresh controversy surrounding Andrew's financial affairs risks dragging the King and the wider institution back into a scandal they have spent considerable time trying to contain.
"The pressure on Charles could become increasingly difficult to resist. There is a distinction between providing for a disgraced brother privately and allowing that relationship to become a continuing liability for the Crown.
"The question now is whether Charles will eventually feel compelled to cut the remaining ties that bind Andrew to royal life, effectively being forced to disown him in everything but name."
Secret $53M Fraud Trial Exposes Cash Trail
The latest allegations emerged during a case brought by Isbilen against Selman Turk, 40, her former London-based adviser, whom she accuses of embezzling £40million ($53million) from her fortune.
Simon Colton KC, representing Isbilen, said in a written submission: "Mrs Isbilen has been the victim of a major, cynical fraud at the hands of Mr Turk."
Isbilen raised $90million through the sale of shares in her family's soap and cosmetics business in 2015.
Her husband, Ilhan Isbilen, 80, was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment over his alleged involvement in an attempted coup in Turkey in 2016.
Private Royal Dinner and $20K Birthday Payout
The court heard that approximately $3million was transferred by Turk to a company called Alphabet Capital, with some of the money subsequently reaching Mountbatten-Windsor.
Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 67, also allegedly received substantial payments, including around $20,000 purportedly intended for her 60th birthday celebrations.
Isbilen reportedly received an invitation to the wedding reception of Princess Beatrice, 38, at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2020.
The court heard Isbilen had attended a private dinner with Andrew and Ferguson in December 2019, during which she allegedly discussed her husband's imprisonment.
Historic Court Summons Rocks Disgraced Ex-Prince
The proceedings come as Andrew faces a separate investigation following his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Charles has already removed his brother's royal titles and required him to relinquish Royal Lodge, with Mountbatten-Windsor subsequently relocating to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
He has now become the first member of the royal family since 1870 to receive a summons requiring him to give evidence at the High Court.
He has been ordered to appear on December 14.