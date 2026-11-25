The allegations represent another reputational challenge for Charles, 78, who stripped his brother of his royal titles in October 2025 following controversy surrounding his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Joshua Hitchens, representing Isbilen's former financial adviser, told the court: "(Isbilen's) own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency."

Andrew is not accused of wrongdoing in the civil proceedings, and the $984,000 has been repaid.

But a palace source claimed, "Charles has already gone to extraordinary lengths to separate Andrew from the monarchy, but these latest allegations raise questions about whether stripping him of his titles has gone far enough.

"Every fresh controversy surrounding Andrew's financial affairs risks dragging the King and the wider institution back into a scandal they have spent considerable time trying to contain.

"The pressure on Charles could become increasingly difficult to resist. There is a distinction between providing for a disgraced brother privately and allowing that relationship to become a continuing liability for the Crown.

"The question now is whether Charles will eventually feel compelled to cut the remaining ties that bind Andrew to royal life, effectively being forced to disown him in everything but name."