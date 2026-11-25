The Trump administration has until Wednesday evening to explain its position on the detention of Princeton University Ph.D. student Eva Yi Xie, who was taken into ICE custody at a Washington, D.C., airport after attending an academic conference. Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga ordered immigration officials to respond by 5 p.m. ET on November 25 to a legal challenge filed by Xie's attorneys. The 24-year-old neuroscience researcher has remained in a Virginia detention facility since her November 19 arrest, despite her lawyer's claims that she has a pending asylum application and valid work authorization.

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Princeton Ph.D. Student Detained After Sending Desperate Message

Source: Tomek Baginski/Unsplash The student was trying to catch a flight when ICE officers took her into custody

Xie was attempting to catch a flight home after presenting her research at the Society for Neuroscience's annual conference in Washington when ICE officers detained her at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. During the arrest, she managed to send a brief message to colleagues through Slack, alerting them that she needed help. "I'm detained by ice. Plz help I'm in DCA," the message read, according to a screenshot shared with the Associated Press by her adviser, Princeton professor Carlos Brody. Xie also attempted to tell her colleagues where officers were taking her, but the message stopped midway through the sentence: "they bring me to." Her colleagues immediately began trying to locate her. Brody said he was pulled out of class and contacted university administrators, who arranged legal representation for the student.

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Federal Judge Blocks ICE From Transferring Xie

Source: David Veksler/Unsplash A federal judge told the government to provide the documents related to the student's immigration history, detention, and removal proceedings

Xie's attorneys subsequently filed a habeas corpus petition in federal court, challenging the legality of her detention. On November 20, Trenga ordered the government not to transfer her outside the Eastern District of Virginia without further court approval. The judge also instructed immigration officials to respond to the petition by 5 p.m. Wednesday. The government must address whether Xie's circumstances differ from previous cases involving challenges to mandatory immigration detention. If it argues that they do, it must provide records concerning her immigration history, detention and removal proceedings. The order does not require ICE to release Xie. Instead, it prevents the government from moving her outside the court's jurisdiction while the legal challenge proceeds.

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DHS And Xie's Attorney Disagree Over Her Immigration Status

Source: Global Residence Index/Unsplash The student's immigration hearing is scheduled for January 2028

The Department of Homeland Security maintains that Xie overstayed her permitted admission and did not have authorization to study in the United States. According to the agency, she entered the country on March 16, 2016, and was required to leave by September 15 of that year. DHS has also argued that a pending asylum application does not automatically grant someone legal immigration status. However, her attorney, Kerry Doyle, disputes the government's position. Doyle said Xie arrived from China with her family when she was 14 and has had an asylum application pending for years. The application was referred to immigration court, where her case remains unresolved. The attorney also said Xie has a valid Employment Authorization Document, no criminal record and an immigration hearing scheduled for January 2028. Doyle maintains that her client is permitted to live, work and study in the U.S. while her asylum application is pending.

Princeton And Lawmakers Speak Out Over Detention

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Source: Tim Alex/Unsplash Princeton University revealed that they are in touch with the student's family and advisers