Griffin described Nvidia as an "absolute boon" for the economy, claiming that the tech company's stock "shot up 33 percent" after he was reinstated as CEO. It had previously seen a major plunge after reports of the alleged scandal.

"In real terms, it gained a trillion dollars in value in about 10 minutes," she added.

Griffin noted that Democratic lawmakers would likely investigate the situation in the new year, when they take control of the House and the Senate, following their major midterm-election wins.

Reflecting on the potential investigation, she said she was "very curious" if it would be discovered there was "a bit of a deal that the Department of Justice would not be investigating in Nvidia and Jensen Huang, because that’s a massive gamble for a huge publicly traded company to take if more could come to light."