The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She's 'Very Curious' If Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Struck 'Deal' With DOJ Before Reinstatement
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farrah Griffin was left wondering what happened behind the scenes after ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was reinstated to his role days after he resigned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The discussion began on Monday, November 23, during The View's "Hot Topics" segment, as the former White House staffer, 37, questioned whether Huang, 63, had struck a "deal" with the Department of Justice to potentially avoid an investigation into the reports of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
'Donald Trump Wanted Jensen Huang in Place'
"Traditionally, with board politics, if you have an affair with subordinates, an alleged affair with an alleged Chinese spy, that’s it for you," she said. "But but but, Donald Trump wanted Jensen Huang in place, and you have to ask yourself why."
"I would say the biggest factor is this: when I knew Donald Trump, he cares about one metric to measure the success of the U.S. economy and one metric alone, and it’s the U.S. stock market," she claimed.
Nvidia Has Been an 'Absolute Boon' for the Country
Griffin described Nvidia as an "absolute boon" for the economy, claiming that the tech company's stock "shot up 33 percent" after he was reinstated as CEO. It had previously seen a major plunge after reports of the alleged scandal.
"In real terms, it gained a trillion dollars in value in about 10 minutes," she added.
Griffin noted that Democratic lawmakers would likely investigate the situation in the new year, when they take control of the House and the Senate, following their major midterm-election wins.
Reflecting on the potential investigation, she said she was "very curious" if it would be discovered there was "a bit of a deal that the Department of Justice would not be investigating in Nvidia and Jensen Huang, because that’s a massive gamble for a huge publicly traded company to take if more could come to light."
Jensen Huang Resigned on November 12
As Radar previously reported, Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12 after allegations that he had a close personal relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Huang, who may have been a spy for Beijing.
Huang admitted to the extramarital affair. However, China has denied allegations of spying.
Donald Trump Celebrates Jensen Huang's Reinstatement
Following Huang's reinstatement, Trump, 80, claimed the Nvidia Board of Directors "made the correct and proper decision" in a Truth Social post.
"The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he noted.
"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that (Huang) has engaged in any unlawful conduct," the president continued. "On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure."
The decision was met with backlash across the aisle, as Democrats and Republican politicians