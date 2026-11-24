McCain wrote on X that mothers she knew were deeply concerned about the Army's plans and accused Republicans of failing to adequately address the potential dangers.

"If Republicans and the Trump administration aren't going to give a s--t about the potential severe poisoning of Iowans... maybe Democrats will," McCain said.

She appealed to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asking what Americans could do to stop the operation.

Duckworth, an Army veteran, had already challenged the Pentagon over the detonation. "The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way," Duckworth said.