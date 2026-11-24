Meghan McCain Hints Trump Doesn't Care About Potential 'Severe Poisoning of Iowans' — as She Begs Democrats for Help
Nov. 23 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain has criticized President Donald Trump's administration over the Army's plans to detonate nearly five tons of hazardous explosives in Iowa, calling on Democrats to intervene over potential health risks, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monay, November 23, Trump ordered the military to postpone the operation until a federal appeals court and Iowa's incoming Democratic governor approve it. The appeals court subsequently cleared the way for the detonation.
Meghan McCain Calls On Democrats
McCain wrote on X that mothers she knew were deeply concerned about the Army's plans and accused Republicans of failing to adequately address the potential dangers.
"If Republicans and the Trump administration aren't going to give a s--t about the potential severe poisoning of Iowans... maybe Democrats will," McCain said.
She appealed to Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asking what Americans could do to stop the operation.
Duckworth, an Army veteran, had already challenged the Pentagon over the detonation. "The Army still has failed to explain to the public why this detonation needs to happen this way," Duckworth said.
Army Planned to Detonate Nearly Five Tons of Explosives
The controversy centers on 68 barrels containing about 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide, a highly sensitive explosive used in military ammunition.
The material was discovered deteriorating inside storage bunkers earlier this year, and Army officials warned that crystallization had made it dangerously unstable as temperatures dropped.
The Army initially scheduled a controlled detonation for November 20 before postponing the operation. Residents across southeastern Iowa and parts of Illinois received warnings that airborne lead particles could travel as far as 100 miles, depending on weather conditions.
Environmental groups challenged the plan, and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals initially issued a temporary stay before clearing the way for the detonation on Monday.
Concerns About Public Safety
Duckworth joined Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and several Republican and Democratic lawmakers in demanding additional information from the Army and Environmental Protection Agency.
Their November 19 letter warned that lead contamination could threaten farmland, water supplies, and public health, especially for children and pregnant women.
Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand, a Democrat, said: "No good options exist and the situation is more dangerous and unpredictable than it ever should have been."
Trump Halts Detonation But Threatens Sand
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision removed one obstacle, but Trump also made the operation contingent on approval from Sand.
The president warned that he would hold Sand responsible for "any and all death or destruction" if the explosives remained in place and caused an accident.
Sand, who defeated Republican Zach Lahn in November, will not take office until January, and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is Iowa's sitting governor.