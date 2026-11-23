"So, we're watching it, and I go, ‘You know, I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, but I'm not going to.’ And she said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So she posts that," Shepard noted about Bell's Instagram post on October 17, 2025.

A photo showed the couple in a tight embrace, and in the caption she wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after an episode of Dateline, once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"

Shepard continued, "And then someone all of a sudden is like, ‘Oh, it's Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.’ Then it's like she's on the Today show, and now we're in this big thing, and there's this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen, saying I'm an abusive, dangerous man."