Dax Shepard Fires Back at Claims He's 'Abusive' Toward Wife Kristen Bell — as Actor Slams Accusations as 'Offensive'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET
Dax Shepard is firing back at claims that he's an "abusive" husband to Kristen Bell after his twisted joke about being "heavily incentivized" to kill his wealthy wife sparked backlash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old let loose about the controversial remark, which Bell, 46, shared in a 12th wedding anniversary post that left fans stunned. Shepard insisted the statement actually came from a far more innocent place than critics believed.
Dax Shepard Upset Over 'Narrative' He's an 'Abusive Husband'
In Shepard's trademark fashion of veering into uncomfortable territory, he was discussing whether "boogers have a scent" with guest Zosia Mamet on his Monday, November 23 Armchair Expert podcast when co-host Monica Padman changed gears, revealing that The Ranch star had been dealing with a slight bout of "depression."
When the former Girls actress was stunned to hear Shepard was feeling down and asked why, he told her, "One of the elements is I'm in a media storm about, again, this continuing narrative that I'm an abusive husband, which is, like, very offensive."
Dax Shepard Explains His Controversial Remark
When Mamet asked what triggered the chatter, Shepard explained that "Kristen had a joke years ago on an anniversary," referring to the Instagram post that sparked controversy.
"We were watching Dateline one time, and you know everyone kills their rich spouse," the Idiocracy star explained about the NBC true-crime news magazine. "And this was actually me complimenting Kristen. Like, we're both from nothing, right? And so I tried to compliment her, like, ‘Girl, you're a gangster. Like, you're f------ loaded. Like, you did it.'"
Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post Sparked Backlash
"So, we're watching it, and I go, ‘You know, I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, but I'm not going to.’ And she said that was one of the most romantic things anyone said to her. So she posts that," Shepard noted about Bell's Instagram post on October 17, 2025.
A photo showed the couple in a tight embrace, and in the caption she wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who, after an episode of Dateline, once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'"
Shepard continued, "And then someone all of a sudden is like, ‘Oh, it's Domestic Abuse Awareness Month.’ Then it's like she's on the Today show, and now we're in this big thing, and there's this whole cottage industry of women defending Kristen, saying I'm an abusive, dangerous man."
Kristen Bell Set Off Another Controversy With Dax Shepard
Shepard then addressed another eyebrow-raising revelation from his wife, who claimed during an October 26 appearance on his Armchair Expert podcast that he flirts with other women right in front of her, and she considers it a compliment.
“Yeah, and then now this other thing about Kristen saying I flirt with her by tipping a ton to waiters. Like, that gets her h---- if I tip, if I spoil someone, right?” the CHiPs star shared.
“Additionally, if I make someone's day and I tell them that they have great shoes, or I always try to find someone I don't think gets a lot of compliments and find something that I really want...You know, I like to make people's day," he said about his motive. "The story is that I flirt with waitresses in front of Kristen."
Shepard complained that the latest controversy only fueled the ongoing narrative that Bell was trapped in a "controlling" relationship, despite his insistence that his actions had been taken completely out of context.